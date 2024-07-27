The BMW M Festival in Poland returned for the third time at the Silesia Ring where the luxury brand put on quite the show. There was something for everyone, as classic and modern M cars shared the track located on an airfield. By far the show’s biggest stars were the new limited-run M4 CS special edition and the mighty M5 G90.

Touted as being the most modern fullsize race track in Poland, Silesia Ring also hosted a dedicated Red Bull zone. Naturally, the Red Bull Driftbrothers attended the event with the tail-happy M4 G82 smoke machine. In addition, VIP ticket holders hopped inside a helicopter and checked out all the M cars from above.

The rarest and most valuable car of the lot was the 3.0 CSL, a 1-of-50 coupe launched in 2022 when BMW marked 50 years of M. The vehicle’s official price tag was never publicly disclosed but it’s widely believed these cars were sold for about €750,000. If only we’d see that gorgeous kidney grille on other models… One can only dream.

The M Festival organizers invited participants to test drive the latest products from M as well as BMW i. There were also dedicated sessions helping drivers to learn how to drift. In addition, BMW Poland brought racing simulators and a bunch of other goodies. There were dozens of colorful M cars on the track, old and new. To the delight of purists, there aren’t any SUVs in the official gallery.

We won’t be seeing much of the M4 CS considering BMW intends to limit production of the hardcore G82. The high-performance coupe will only be made for about a year, during which fewer than 2,000 units will roll off the assembly line. Earlier this month, it hit the assembly line in Dingolfing where the new M5 is already being made.

Source: BMW / Dominik Kalamus