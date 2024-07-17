BMW has announced a recall of 1,145 vehicles in the United States due to a potential issue that could cause the driver’s airbag to explode during deployment, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall affects several models, including the 2015 6 Series Gran Coupe, 2014 5 Series Gran Turismo, and 2014 5 Series sedans. These vehicles are equipped with airbag inflators manufactured by the Japanese automotive parts maker Takata Corp. The issue stems from a manufacturing defect that can cause the inflator to explode, potentially sending sharp fragments toward the driver and other occupants. This defect has prompted widespread recalls across multiple automakers over the years.

Details of the Recall

The NHTSA stated that the manufacturing defect in Takata airbags may result in metal fragments striking the driver or passengers upon deployment, posing a serious injury or fatality risk. To mitigate this danger, BMW will replace the driver’s front airbag at no cost to the vehicle owners. Last week, BMW of North America also announced a significant recall affecting over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a serious issue with airbag inflators. These inflators, also produced by Takata, are at risk of exploding, potentially causing severe injury or death to the vehicle occupants. This recall primarily involves certain models from the 2006-2012 3 Series lineup, including sedans, sports wagons, and diesel variants.

Historical Context and Ongoing Safety Concerns

The Takata airbag scandal has been one of the largest automotive safety crises in history. Automakers have been grappling with the Takata airbag recalls since 2013. The scandal affects around 67 million inflators across tens of millions of vehicles, impacting nearly every automaker in the US. In the past, BMW also took proactive steps to address the airbag issue. In the case of this latest recall, the company urges affected vehicle owners to contact their local BMW dealership to schedule a free airbag replacement. For more information on the recall and to check if your vehicle is affected, visit the NHTSA’s official website or contact your local BMW dealer.