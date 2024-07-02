BMW has been experimenting with hydrogen cars since the late 1970s with the 5 Series E12-based 520h. Other relevant examples have included the 750hL during the E38 era with a brawny V12 but its follow-up is the best-known car – the 760Li E65. It’s also worth mentioning the record-breaking H2R, the obscure Hydrogen i8, and the latest effort – the iX5.

None of these were sold to the public but BMW might change the strategy with its next hydrogen vehicle. A decision about whether to build a production hydrogen car will be taken before the end of this year. If approved, the vehicle will be sold to customers before the end of the decade. The important disclosure was made by the company’s General Project Manager Hydrogen Technology. Speaking with Australian magazine Car Expert, Juergen Guldner said a decision will be taken soon.

BMW has yet to establish which model would get the hydrogen treatment. However, the iX5 is a good indicator it might be related to the X5. It’s too late for the current generation, so it would likely be linked to the recently spotted new “G65.” The revamped SUV will spawn a battery-powered EV as the first-ever iX5, not to be confused with the namesake G05-based hydrogen prototypes currently undergoing testing.

If green-lighted, the model would kick-start a hydrogen onslaught from BMW. Guldner mentioned that multiple models programmed would arrive in the next decade as part of a “range-wide rollout.” Meanwhile, the fleet of fewer than 100 iX5 prototypes is being tested around the world to gather feedback and help improve the recipe. The better it gets, the more chances of reaching series production it has.

BMW sees its hydrogen ambitions as a long-term project. Guldner argues it “makes sense to find the right point in time [to launch a production vehicle], we’re currently looking at that.”

Source: Car Expert