The new 5 Series Touring has a cavernous trunk that can swallow up to 570 liters with the rear seats in place. Fold the 40:20:40-split bench and the volume jumps to 1,700 liters. Should you need even more room to haul your stuff, here’s the luxury wagon carrying a BMW-branded roof box. The company’s Slovenian division puts the spotlight on an even more practical G61.

While BMW’s marketing department tends to prefer the fully electric i5 Touring, this is a good ol’ 520d with a diesel engine. It’s an xDrive model finished in Tanzanite Blue with the optional M Sport Package and a larger set of alloys. Those are 20-inch wheels with a two-tone look in the Style 938 M. You can even go a size higher and opt for a 21-inch set or stick to the base 18-inch rims. For the upcoming M5 Touring, the German luxury brand is likely to offer a staggered setup.

As for the roof box, it’s finished in Pythonic Blue to nicely compliment the car’s body. The “520” roof box has a capacity of – yes, you’ve guessed it – 520 liters. It boasts titanium silver side panels and is compatible with all of the company’s roof rack systems. The box measures 235/94/41cm (L/W/H) and can be opened from both sides. For ease of mind, it comes with triple central locking on each side.

Although diesels have fallen out of favor in Europe, BMW sells the 520d/520d xDrive alongside a more potent 540d. The latter is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and has been part of the portfolio since this summer. Naturally, the 3.0-liter diesel with a mild-hybrid setup can be had on the sedan as well. Sadly, the days of the hot M550d are gone. In addition, the company has also quietly killed the X3 M40d with the new-generation crossover.

On the flip side, it’s refreshing to see BMW still caters to the wagon crowd while other brands have gone all in on SUVs. A roof box makes the long-roof 5 Series even more practical, proving once again you don’t really need an oversized SUV. That being said, the latest 5er Touring is not exactly a small car either. It’s 5060 mm long, 1900 mm wide, and 1515 mm tall, with a massive wheelbase of 2995 mm. The hotly anticipated M5 G99 will be even larger.

