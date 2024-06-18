The G45 X3 is here, and the range-topping M Performance model gets an all-new look and more power than ever. The 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive, despite sporting the familiar B58 engine, ups the ante even more for performance-minded SUV shoppers. Here’s how it compares against the outgoing model.

Exterior Design

The 2025 X3 M50 xDrive separates itself from the G01 X3 M40i in several fairly obvious ways. A completely new kidney grille, lighting elements, and hood design give the new SUV a more aggressive look than ever. A new front clip extensively utilizes black accents, adding to the performance-forward presentation. M badging and aero mirrors are details retained from the old model, but both get a new look.

The 2025 X3 M50 xDrive’s side profile shows off newly-standard 20-inch wheels and integrated door handles. It’s also more curvaceous than last year’s model, featuring more pronounced fender flares and a more heavily sloping roofline. Around the back, quad exhaust tips and new lighting signatures round out the changes. The 2025 X3 M50 xDrive offers a noticeably more aggressive design than last year’s model; it’s also significantly cooler looking than the standard models that sit below it in the G45 hierarchy.

Interior Design

Inside, the X3 M50 xDrive showcases the modern curved display for the first time in an X3 model. Like lower trims, ambient light integration and ergonomics have significantly improved over the last generation. Changes specific to the X3 M50 xDrive include Veganza/Alcantara upholstery as standard, a flat-bottom steering wheel with red center marking, M stitching, and a Harman Kardon stereo system.

There isn’t much untouched from its predecessor’s interior. As a result, the new G45 cabin looks like pretty much every other contemporary BMW – with some way cooler ambient lighting, of course. The sporty touches combined with modern accouterment make it hard to even compare the cabins of the X3 M40i and the X3 M50 xDrive – it’s that much better.

Performance

The top-trim X3 has more power than ever, even though a familiar B58 engine sits underneath the hood. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 398 horsepower (293 kW) and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque, the most ever in a B58-powered M Performance vehicle. Launch Control, an electronically-actuated limited-slip differential, and variable sport steering are all standard. A more rigid chassis – combined with larger wheels standard – round out the changes to make this likely the best-driving BMW X3 yet.

Technology

The X3 finally gets a curved display. It’s also the leader of the pack, as the first model with iDrive 9 software. You get the Interaction Bar, enhanced app integration, access to the BMW Digital Premium service, and everything else that standard G45 X3 models get. First impressions say that the new X3 cockpit is as sophisticated and modern as the old one was outdated.

With the added screen real estate and new tech features, the 2025 X3 M50 is significantly more polished than the old model was. Driver assistance features like BMW Maneuver Assistant are further welcome additions that bring the X3 up to speed with the latest offerings in the industry and from the brand.

How do you like the 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive? While we’re sure everyone will appreciate the added performance, new BMW designs seem to always have detractors. We think it’s a logical step forward and that most drivers will love the vastly improved tech and ergonomics. What would you have done differently?