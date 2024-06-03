As ironic as this is going to sound – don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. Shortly after ALPINA published a new teaser image of an upcoming product, comments came flooding about the return of the V12. The speculation stems from an engine cover that seemingly suggests twelve cylinders are hiding underneath.

Sorry to burst that bubble, but a biturbo V12 is not what ALPINA is previewing here. While we can’t pinpoint the model’s identity, it’s either a B3 or a B4. For reference, we’ve attached an image of a B3 we shot a while ago. We are probably dealing with the same S58, a 3.0-liter inline-six also used by BMW in the M3 and M4 models.

The struts would suggest it’s a B4, although the Gran Coupe pampered by ALPINA has slightly different braces. Either way, this isn’t a B7 based on the 7 Series G70. Our money is on an updated B3 or B4 derived from the recently facelifted 3 Series Sedan/Touring and 4 Series Gran Coupe. We should find out in the coming days.

Although this ain’t it, the B7 might return one day after all. Multiple reports state BMW wants to push ALPINA upmarket and bring back the fullsize luxury sedan in Buchloe’s portfolio. It could happen with the G70’s Life Cycle Impulse scheduled to arrive in mid-2026. A new B7 would consequently arrive by the end of that year or early 2027.

Rumor has it ALPINA will be positioned between the range-topping BMWs and the entry-level Rolls-Royce models. We remember an old quote from former BMW Vice President, Head of Series Luxury Class, Christian Tschurtschenthaler. In 2022, he suggested the B3 might not be long for this world: “Does it make sense that someone spends that €250,000 or €300,000 money on an ALPINA then sees a B3 come alongside at a traffic light?”

With that in mind, the B3 might only have a few years left. The 3 Series G20 is likely to go out of production near the end of 2026. However, nothing has been confirmed so far, so take these details with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: ALPINA / Instagram