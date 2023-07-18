Silesia Ring hosted another edition of the BMW M Festival in Poland. The event took place last weekend and brought together enthusiasts from all over the country to discover each other’s cars as well as the M division’s latest toy. A fresh photo gallery shows how fans of the “world’s most powerful letter” had fun at the 3.64-meter track located in the Kamień Śląski village.

Aside from several M2 G87s, BMW Poland also brought the i5 M60 and i7 M70 to show the M division’s electric ambitions. The XM Label Red – BMW’s most powerful production car ever – also attended the show with its matte black paint and red contrasting accents. Our favorite new M-branded car to take part in the BMW M Festival is undoubtedly the M3 Touring in Frozen Deep Green with the 1000 M Frozen Gold wheels. We’ve talked about this car in the past, and it’s among the priciest G81s out there since it has €30,000 worth of dealer-installed options.

The i4 M50 was also there to remind everyone it was the best-selling car from BMW M in 2022 as well as in the first half of 2023. Classics included the M635CSi, an M3 E30, and an M3 E46. Unsurprisingly, attendees weren’t big fans of SUVs by the looks of it since most cars that appear in the adjacent gallery are either coupes or sedans.

Although the M SUV lineup has blossomed in recent years, BMW hasn’t neglected its traditional M offerings. To that end, it still has coupes, sedans, and convertibles in its vast portfolio. We mustn’t omit the 128ti and M135i hot hatchbacks, plus next year’s return of the M5 Touring and the long-rumored Z4 M40i with a manual gearbox. The M / M Performance lineup is greater than ever, and with the rise of EVs, the portfolio is expected to further expand in the coming years.

Source: BMW Poland