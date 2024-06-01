The No. 99 ROWE Racing BMW M4 GT3 is out of the Nürburgring 24 after a three-car accident while leading the race. Sheldon van der Linde, due for a pit stop in the fourth hour, collided with the No. 507 Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing BMW 1 Series and the No. 420 Four Motors Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport while exiting the Foxhole. All three drivers exited their cars under their own power, but the incident resulted in a Code 60 for significant track cleanup. The No. 99 led by 5.1 seconds at the start of the fourth hour, with the race now taking place in drying conditions following showers before and during the first hour.

This crash followed a relatively smooth run for the SP9 contenders, except for a collision between the No. 130 Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Fabian Schiller and Vincent Kolb’s No. 5 Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R, causing a right-front puncture for the Mercedes-AMG in the third hour. Despite spinning off track and pitting for service, Kolb stayed on the tail-end of the lead lap until getting passed by then-leader van der Linde.

The second hour of the race saw a heavy single-car crash by IMSA regular Mike Skeen in the No. 4 Black Falcon BMW M4 GT4, who was then hit by the out-of-control No. 949 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport at Flugplatz. Currently, Kelvin van der Linde in his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 leads the SP9 class, followed by Charles Weerts in the no. 72 BMW M4 GT3. The podium is closed by the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II driven by Frank Stippler.

In addition to BMW M Team RMG and ROWE Racing with their three BMW M4 GT3s, numerous BMW teams with a total of 33 different vehicles once again compete in the various classes, including ten BMW M4 GT4s, six BMW M240i Racings, and other models.