BMW Munich and FC Bayern München Basketball GmbH launched a mobility partnership. The joint press conference, held at the BMW retail outlet in Munich, unveiled the focus of this long-term collaboration. As part of the partnership, BMW Munich will supply fully-electric vehicles to the players and coaching staff of the five-time German champions. These vehicles will enable the basketball team to travel around the Munich area without emitting any local emissions. Moreover, both partners are committed to joining forces beyond the basketball court by engaging in social responsibility and supporting charitable projects, particularly in the Munich metropolitan region.

During the event, Bernd Döpke, Head of BMW Munich, presented the keys to two BMW iX cars. One key was handed over to Marko Pešić, the general manager of FC Bayern München Basketball GmbH, representing the staff, and the other key was given to guard Andreas Obst on behalf of the entire team.

“FC Bayern has done very much for the sport of basketball in Munich. Our shared home city has become a top location for this sport, both nationally and internationally, and is attracting more and more fans,” said Döpke. “Both partners share the drive for success and dynamics, even beyond their roots in Munich, as well as the joy of sport, which is experienced in a particularly inclusive and family-friendly atmosphere at FC Bayern München Basketball.”

Starting from the upcoming season, FC Bayern München Basketball fans will have the opportunity to soak in the electrifying atmosphere at BMW Park, the newly renamed venue. To solidify the renaming, Marko Pešić symbolically handed over the keys to Rudi-Sedlmayer Hall, an iconic facility constructed in 1972, to Bernd Döpke. FC Bayern München Basketball is scheduled to have its inaugural matches at BMW Park on September 16th and 17th, 2023, as part of a warm-up tournament preceding the upcoming season. Their first home game in the BBL will take place on Friday, September 29th, 2023, against Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club. The collaborative social initiatives between the two partners will also commence from the start of the new season. Specific details regarding these commitments will be announced at the beginning of the season.