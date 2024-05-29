BMW is sprucing up its European lineup just in time for summer. While the 2025 3 Series and M3 models lead the way, there are a raft of updates for other vehicles. The company’s sole minivan isn’t being neglected as the 2 Series Active Tourer gets a new engine. The 220d represents the third diesel option and slots between the existing 218d and 223d xDrive.

It’ll be added to the portfolio from July but the compact family hauler can already be configured on BMW’s German website. We knew this day would come ever since a report emerged in early March of the 220d. Its four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbodiesel is rated at 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque.

The engine benefits from 48V mild-hybrid tech to cut fuel consumption and add a temporary boost of 20 hp. That extra oomph comes from an electric motor serving as a crankshaft-driven starter generator. It’s built into the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. BMW mentions the 220d Active Tourer takes 8.3 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at 137 mph (220 km/h). These are decent figures for what is basically the least sporty model of the entire range.

In related news, all flavors of the 2 AT get standard heated front seats and the M Shadowline high-gloss trim. In addition, an optional Parking Assistant Professional is now available, complete with the Manoeuvre Assistant system. It’s a technology that lets you use a smartphone to control the car while you’re standing outside at a distance no greater than 200 meters (656 feet). Go for wireless charging and the smartphone pad is now illuminated.

At home in Germany, the minivan is priced from €42,900, making it €1,200 more expensive than the base 218d. At the same time, it undercuts the 223d xDrive by a considerable €6,500. BMW builds the 2 Series Active Tourer in Leipzig and sells it exclusively with five seats. The previous-generation model was also offered as a three-row Gran Tourer.

We’re hearing the U06 has an unusually long life ahead. Even though it was launched near the end of 2021, it’s reportedly sticking around until the second half of 2033. Meanwhile, rumor has it BMW intends to switch the 2 Series Active Tourer to iDrive X at some point in 2027. Despite the minivan’s yet-to-be-confirmed extended life cycle, a fully electric derivative is unlikely to happen.

Source: BMW