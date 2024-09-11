If we look at the sales figures for 2023, the new X3 G45 has some big shoes to fill. Its predecessor, the G01, racked up around 350,000 units, making it the best-selling BMW product. Sure, the 3 Series Sedan and Touring were more popular overall, but only after combining their volumes. The fourth generation arrives with some major changes, including an updated nomenclature. The gas models no longer carry the letter “i,” which has historically stood for “injection.”

Take for example this version – an X3 20 xDrive. It’ll honestly take us some time to get used to the revised moniker. It sits below America’s X3 30 xDrive and the globally available X3 M50. We’re bringing to your attention a variant equipped with the optional M Sport Package. It’s painted in M Brooklyn Grey Metallic and rides on 20-inch wheels with a two-tone look that BMW seems to be favoring nowadays.

Whoever configured this X3 played it safe with the spec by not going overboard with the options. That interior could use a bit more pizzazz instead of the same ol’ black. BMW does offer lighter colors, be it for artificial leather or the real thing. That woven textile dashboard will cost you extra. It’s made from recycled polyester with a knitted texture to class up the interior. The X3 is actually the first model to get this feature.

The Interaction Bar we’re used to seeing on bigger and fancier BMWs has now trickled down to the X3. You’ll also find it in the long-wheelbase model built and sold exclusively in China. Another novelty – aside from the obvious iDrive 9 dual-screen setup – is represented by the touch controls next to the door handles. Positioned above a big X3 logo, those buttons provide quick access to the seat memory, the lock/unlock function, and they also facilitate the adjustments of the air vents.

Although the exterior suggests the X3 has gone through another Life Cycle Impulse, the cabin does indicate it’s a next-generation model. Expect to see the new posh SUV on the road in the coming weeks as deliveries will begin in Q4 2024. However, BMW will initially ship vehicles only in Europe and the United States. The rest of the world will have to wait until the start of next year.