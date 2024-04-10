While BMW and M managed to deliver more cars in the first quarter of the year compared to Q1 2023, it was the other way around for MINI and Rolls-Royce. The British brands part of the BMW Group suffered a sales decline through March. The Oxford-based marque was down by 9.4%, at 62,107 cars while shipments of ultra-luxury cars from Goodwood diminished by 7% to 1,525 units.

Despite the setback, MINI still has a good chance to achieve strong results in 2024. We’re making this projection based on the fully refreshed model lineup. Aside from the new Countryman and its electric counterpart, the next-gen 3-Door Hardtop has arrived in both ICE and EV flavors. A more practical 5-Door hatch is also coming this year, as is a new gasoline-fueled convertible.

A new addition to the portfolio is the Aceman, the brand’s first electric-only model. The subcompact crossover will premiere next month and is scheduled to go on sale later in 2024. It’ll be made in China alongside the 3-Door electric hatch. However, the two models will also go into production in the UK from 2026. The duo is unlikely to arrive in the United States until then.

As for Rolls-Royce, the company has never been about volume. The minor sales decline is unlikely to put a dent in the company’s financial records. This drop in sales is partially explained by the demise of the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible. Recent spy shots have revealed RR is working on a subtle facelift for the Cullinan, which we’re expecting to see in 2024.

2023 was actually a record-breaking year for the company with the Spirit of Ecstasy. Deliveries rose to an unprecedented level – 6,032 units. Concomitantly, RR has been doubling down on its bespoke creations, some of which are believed to be the most expensive new cars ever. A recent example is the Arcadia introduced in February with an unconfirmed price tag of $30 million.

Source: BMW Group