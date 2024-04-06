When BMW announced plans to bring the M5 Touring to the United States earlier this week, it also confirmed the G99 will be heading to Canada. It wouldn’t have happened without the support of wagon enthusiasts who were asked last month to sign a petition to bring the long-roof M5 to the Great White North. The automaker’s regional division says more than 7,200 petitions were submitted, and there was record engagement on its consumer site and social media accounts.

The new M5 Touring will be coming to Canada in 2025 after series production starts in the final quarter of this year. It would make sense for BMW to sell the car in most if not all markets where the smaller M3 Touring is available. A competitor for the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate has been long overdue but the M division is finally ready to deliver a large high-performance estate car.

Throughout the years, there have only been two generations of the M5 Touring, none of which were sold in North America. The E34 was assembled in only 891 examples while the E61 was produced in 1,009 units. The upcoming G99 should garner far better sales, even though it’s expected to cost nearly €150,000 in Germany and over $120,000 in the United States.

A few years ago, there was another petition to bring the M3 Touring to North America but to no avail as the G81 didn’t make it there. That’s a real shame since the smaller sports wagon would’ve been substantially cheaper than the M5 Touring. Some enthusiasts also prefer the G81’s pure internal combustion engine setup instead of the bigger brother’s intricate plug-in hybrid system. There is also going to be a major weight difference between the two, but we should be thankful at least one of them is coming to North America.

Expect the G99 to break cover near the end of the year, a few months after the G90.

Source: BMW Canada