During the BMW Annual Press Conference, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse addressed an important question from the media: How is BMW preparing for the upcoming CO2 targets? In the past, Zipse has advocated for a reassessment of the European Union’s carbon dioxide (CO2) regulations, amidst increasing obligations on car manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions in preparation for the 2035 ban on vehicles powered by fossil fuels. According to the BMW CEO, that stance has not changed for him: “It is critical for the EU to reevaluate its CO2 fleet regulation,” Zipse told the media.

By 2025, the European Union mandates a 25% cut in fleet emissions for new passenger vehicles sold in Europe relative to 2021 levels, a requirement that traditional car manufacturers are protesting. They contend that the future of their industry shouldn’t hinge on whether consumers choose to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) or not. Non-compliance with these stringent regulations will incur a significant penalty: automakers will be fined €95 (approximately $102) for each vehicle registered in the EU, with this fine increasing annually for each gram of CO2 per kilometer that exceeds the stipulated target.

Remarkably, BMW has already managed to lower its fleet CO2 emissions to an average of 20% beneath the EU’s target for 2023. Furthermore, Zipse has stated that the company is well-positioned to meet the 2025 targets, noting that last year, electric vehicles accounted for 15% of BMW’s sales, with an ambition to increase this to 20% by 2025. By 2030, BMW anticipates that BEVs will represent 50% of its global sales, potentially achieving even higher figures in Europe. “By the end of 2025 the world will note that it’s not that easy,” Zipse said. “By then the pressure then will be significant for the European automotive industry.”

However, he cautioned against underestimating customer resistance towards the shift to EVs, emphasizing the importance of consumer choice in the transition. The EU has committed to reviewing its progress towards zero-emission vehicle sales in 2026.

[Source: AutoNews]