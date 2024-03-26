In a bold move to redefine its presence in the automotive industry, Kia is enhancing its focus on technology and design by welcoming Oliver Samson and Seungmo Lim, designers formerly associated with Mercedes-Benz and BMW, to oversee its European and Chinese design centers starting April 1st. This recruitment underscores Kia’s pivot towards electric vehicles since both designers were in charger of electric vehicles projects.

Seungmo Lim transitions to Kia following an illustrious career that commenced at BMW in 2009, culminating in his significant design contributions until 2022. After BMW, Lim’s journey included impactful stints at DiDi and then at Geely starting September 2023, particularly focusing on electric vehicles. At BMW, Lim was responsible for the BMW i4, Vision Next 100 Concept, exterior design F90 M5, BMW M235i Racing, BMW Vision ConnectedDrive and BMW 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe. He also designed the precursor of the i4, the BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept. Seungmo Lim is a recipient of honors including the iF Design Award and a gold German Design Award.

Oliver Samson, making a comeback to Kia, carries a rich background from his tenure at Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design and subsequent roles at NIO and Changan, after beginning his journey at Hyundai and Kia’s European design facility. In a press release, Kia says that the strategic engagement of Samson and Lim is set to catalyze the development of groundbreaking designs, materials, and concepts, all while supporting Kia’s core design operations in Korea. This initiative aligns with Kia’s transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider, showcased through its adoption of the “Opposites United” design philosophy in its latest EV models, the EV6 and EV9.

As part of Kia’s commitment to electrification and innovation, the brand plans to introduce a range of economically priced electric vehicles, beginning with the EV3, aimed at broadening its electric vehicle portfolio. Both designers will report to Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, Karim Habib, the former BMW Head of Design. Habib joined Kia in 2019 after a long and successful career at BMW.

[Source: Kia]