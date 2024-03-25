The X2 M35i is far from being the most desirable car BMW M GmbH is selling these days, but it has a lot going for it. This second-generation model is bigger and more practical while packing better technology and improved design, although we’ll agree the latter part is subjective. Much like the F39 model before it, the new U10 has received the M Performance treatment with an evolution of the B48 engine.

A new test conducted in Germany on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 2024 BMW X2 M35i being driven at full tilt. That turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill helped the swoopy crossover get to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.37 seconds, slightly better than the 5.4-second time quoted by BMW. It did the quarter mile in 13.46 seconds and needed 20.85 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill. Eventually, the X2 M35i hit its top-speed electronic limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The test car featured here is painted in a matte Individual color (Frozen Portimao Blue), and just like all X2 M35i models of the new generation, it has a quad exhaust system. Another change compared to the old version is the adoption of more aggressive side mirrors that were previously reserved for actual M cars. The SUV highlighted here has the optional M Compound brakes as denoted by the grey calipers behind those stately 21-inch wheels. Yes, 21-inch wheels on an X2.

Chances are the future M135i and M235i will use a detuned version of the B48 engine since their equivalent crossovers have only 296 hp in Europe and 312 hp in other markets. The difference stems from stricter emissions regulations in EU countries. Seeing the glass half full, Europeans are unlikely to miss out on the engine’s full torque since the X1 M35i and X2 M35i pump out 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) regardless of market.

The two upcoming M Performance compact cars will premiere later in 2024, presumably without the “i” in their names. Consequently, look out for M135 and M235, with all future BMW gasoline cars expected to lose the letter that references injection.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube