BMW’s lineup of cars is ever expanding, going from only a handful of models, to multiple dozen. It’s hard to keep up with all the different variations, especially with all the hybrids and EV versions coming out alongside the pure ICE vehicles. This is a guide for all of BMW’s current car models for the US market, and is designed to keep you informed about your current options as well as when the last refresh was and if you can expect an update soon.

There are two completely different cars in BMWs lineup that share the 2 Series name. There is the two door RWD based 2 Series Coupe, and the four door FWD based 2 Series Gran Coupe. There is no more convertible, and no manual transmission option unless you opt for the all out M2.

Coupe:

The 2 Series Coupe was totally new for 2022, and received a large interior update with iDrive 8 in 2023. It is on the RWD CLAR platform and is BMWs smallest and most driver focused car. Around the size of an E92 3 Series coupe, it’s not tiny, but it makes for a nicely sized GT. The M2 came out for 2023 sharing its S58 engine and many other components with the larger M3 and M4.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 230i $38,800 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 230i xDrive $40,800 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD M240i $49,700 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD M240i xDrive $51,700 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M2 $63,200 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto/Manual 453 hp / 406 lb-ft RWD

Gran Coupe:

BMW released this small 4 door coupe in 2020 to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA. It sits on the FWD UKL platform shared with X1 and various Mini’s. It is not receiving an LCI, and instead will be replaced with an all new generation later this year.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 228i $38,400 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 228 hp / 258 lb-ft FWD 228i xDrive $40,400 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 228 hp / 258 lb-ft AWD M235i xDrive $48,300 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 301 hp / 331 lb-ft AWD

The long time best selling car in BMWs lineup, the 3 Series is one of BMW’s most iconic cars. It’s the car that was the entry point for many die hard enthusiasts today. This current G20 generation was new for 2019, and received a LCI in 2022 which introduced updated front and rear styling and iDrive 8. Available with 4 or 6 Cylinders, gasoline or hybrid, there is something for everyone. The G80 M3 was new for 2021, and in 2022 for the first time was available with xDrive. The limited run M3CS is also available for 2024. Expect an update soon to bring the M3 in line to the recently updated M4.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 330i $44,500 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 330i xDrive $46,500 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD 330e $45,600 2.0 I4 Turbo + Electric Motor Auto 288 hp / 310 lb-ft RWD 330e xDrive $47,600 2.0 I4 Turbo + Electric Motor Auto 288 hp / 310 lb-ft AWD M340i $57,600 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD M340i xDrive $59,600 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M3 $76,000 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Manual 473 hp / 406 lb-ft RWD M3 Competition $80,200 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 503 hp / 479 lb-ft RWD M3 Competition xDrive $84,300 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 503 hp / 479 lb-ft AWD M3 CS $119,695 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 543 hp / 479 lb-ft AWD

The 4 Series might have a totally different look from the 3 Series, but underneath they are largely the same, and come with similar powertrain options from the 255 hp 430i to the M4 Competition xDrive with over 520 hp. Alongside the Coupe and Convertible, there is also a 4 door hatchback called the Gran Coupe. The Gran Coupe is available in both ICE and EV forms.

Coupe:

BMW has released a LCI for the 4 Series coupe and convertible for 2024. Updates include small changes to the front and rear ends, as well as a large interior update with iDrive 8.5 and a new steering wheel on both regular models and M models. The xDrive M variant has also seen an increase of 20 hp.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 430i $50,700 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 430i xDrive $52,700 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD M440i $64,250 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD M440i xDrive $66,250 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M4 $79,100 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Manual 453 hp / 406 lb-ft RWD M4 Competition $83,200 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 503 hp / 479 lb-ft RWD M4 Competition xDrive $88,300 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 523 hp / 479 lb-ft AWD

Convertible:

The drop top version of the 4 Series features a soft folding top opposed to the hard top from previous generations to help reduce weight and complexity. It has received the same updates for 2024 alongside the coupe. It is largely available in the same trim options, however if you want an M4 convertible, Competition with xDrive is the only way to go.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 430i $58,700 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 430i xDrive $60,700 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD M440i $72,250 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD M440i xDrive $74,250 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M4 Competition xDrive $95,300 3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo Auto 523 hp / 479 lb-ft AWD

Gran Coupe:

The Gran Coupe 4 Series is available in the same standard 430i and M440i variants as the coupe and convertible, but there is no M4 Gran Coupe. There is however an EV Tesla Model 3 fighter variant called the i4. It’s available in various trims from the eDrive 35, to the i4 M50i. It has 4 doors and a generously sized rear hatch.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive EV Range 430i $48,300 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD NA 430i xDrive $50,300 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD NA M440i $61,050 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD NA M440i xDrive $63,050 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 382 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD NA i4 eDrive 35 $52,200 Rear Electric Motor Auto 282 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 252-276 mi i4 eDrive 40 $57,300 Rear Electric Motor Auto 335 hp / 317 lb-ft RWD 283-391 mi i4 xDrive 40 $61,600 Dual Electric Motors Auto 396 hp / 443 lb-ft AWD 279-307 mi i4 M50 $69,700 Dual Electric Motors Auto 536 hp / 586 lb-ft AWD 227-269 mi

New for 2024, the 5 Series is available in electric form for the first time. The 4 and 6 Cylinder 530i and 540i have survived, however the V8 powered M550i has been killed and effectively replaced with the electric 590 hp i5 M60. Lesser powered eDrive 40 and xDrive 40 are also available. For 2025, BMW is releasing the 550e xDrive hybrid with 483 hp. Still to come is the M5 which is expected to share the V8 hybrid powertrain from the XM SAV.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive EV Range 530i $57,900 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD NA 530i xDrive $60,200 2.0 I4 Turbo Auto 255 hp / 295 lb-ft AWD NA 540i xDrive $64,900 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 375 hp / 398 lb-ft AWD NA 550e xDrive $74,495 3.0 I6 Turbo + Electric Motor Auto 483 hp / 516 lb-ft AWD NA i5 eDrive40 $66,800 Rear Electric Motor Auto 335 hp / 295 lb-ft RWD 270-295 mi i5 xDrive40 $70,100 Dual Electric Motors Auto 389 hp / 435 lb-ft AWD 248-266 mi i5 M60 $84,100 Dual Electric Motors Auto 593 hp / 586 lb-ft AWD 240-256 mi

Similar to the 5 Series, the 7 Series has many powertrain options, from gasoline, hybrid, to electric. The gasoline variants are available exclusively in M Sport guise, while the i7 can be had in either Luxury or M Sport trim. The front end features a striking vertical kidney grill flanked with split headlights on both sides. There is an optional 31” 8k display available for rear passengers who want to travel while being entertained. The current G70 generation was released for 2023, and if you are not a fan of the styling, there are rumors going around that the LCI will feature a large update to the front end. But for that you will have to wait for at least 2026.

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive EV Range 740i $96,400 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 375 hp / 398 lb-fr RWD NA 740i xDrive $99,400 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 375 hp / 398 lb-ft AWD NA 750e xDrive $107,000 3.0 I6 Turbo + Electric Motor Auto 483 hp / 479 lb-ft AWD NA 760i xDrive $125,200 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 536 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD NA i7 eDrive50 $105,700 Rear Electric Motor Auto 449 hp / 549 lb-ft RWD 301-321 mi i7 xDrive60 $124,200 Dual Electric Motors Auto 536 hp / 549 lb-ft AWD 298-317 mi i7 M70 $168,500 Dual Electric Motors Auto 650 hp / 749 lb-ft AWD 274-291 mi

For 2020, BMW brought back the legendary 8 Series name to its lineup in Coupe, Convertible, and 4 Door Gran Coupe forms. Recently, for 2023, it received a mild LCI with an updated illuminated kidney grill and larger center display. All three body styles are available in 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and M8 Competition versions.

Coupe

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 840i $90,800 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD 840i xDrive $93,800 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M850i xDrive $106,300 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 523 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD M8 Competition $138,200 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 617 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD

Convertible

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 840i $100,500 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD 840i xDrive $103,500

3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M850i xDrive $116,000 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 523 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD M8 Competition $148,800 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 617 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD

Gran Coupe

Model MSRP Engine Transmission Power/Torque Drive 840i $90,800 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft RWD 840i xDrive $93,800 3.0 I6 Turbo Auto 335 hp / 369 lb-ft AWD M850i xDrive $106,300 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 523 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD M8 Competition $138,800 4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo Auto 617 hp / 553 lb-ft AWD

For 2025 the Z4 Roadster is finally available with a manual transmission on the 6 Cylinder M40i with the optional Handschalter package. The Z4 received an LCI in 2023 which included a slight front end update with a new grill pattern, and some new color options including the beautiful Thundernight Metallic. Being a small roadster it is RWD only, and it’s the only BMW model not available with xDrive.