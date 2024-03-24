BMW’s lineup of cars is ever expanding, going from only a handful of models, to multiple dozen. It’s hard to keep up with all the different variations, especially with all the hybrids and EV versions coming out alongside the pure ICE vehicles. This is a guide for all of BMW’s current car models for the US market, and is designed to keep you informed about your current options as well as when the last refresh was and if you can expect an update soon.

BMW 2 Series

There are two completely different cars in BMWs lineup that share the 2 Series name. There is the two door RWD based 2 Series Coupe, and the four door FWD based 2 Series Gran Coupe. There is no more convertible, and no manual transmission option unless you opt for the all out M2.

Coupe:

The 2 Series Coupe was totally new for 2022, and received a large interior update with iDrive 8 in 2023. It is on the RWD CLAR platform and is BMWs smallest and most driver focused car. Around the size of an E92 3 Series coupe, it’s not tiny, but it makes for a nicely sized GT. The M2 came out for 2023 sharing its S58 engine and many other components with the larger M3 and M4.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
230i$38,8002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD
230i xDrive$40,8002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWD
M240i$49,7003.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
M240i xDrive$51,7003.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M2$63,2003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto/Manual453 hp / 406 lb-ftRWD

Gran Coupe:

BMW released this small 4 door coupe in 2020 to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA. It sits on the FWD UKL platform shared with X1 and various Mini’s. It is not receiving an LCI, and instead will be replaced with an all new generation later this year.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
228i$38,4002.0 I4 TurboAuto228 hp / 258 lb-ftFWD
228i xDrive$40,4002.0 I4 TurboAuto228 hp / 258 lb-ftAWD
M235i xDrive$48,3002.0 I4 TurboAuto301 hp / 331 lb-ftAWD

BMW 3 Series

The long time best selling car in BMWs lineup, the 3 Series is one of BMW’s most iconic cars. It’s the car that was the entry point for many die hard enthusiasts today. This current G20 generation was new for 2019, and received a LCI in 2022 which introduced updated front and rear styling and iDrive 8. Available with 4 or 6 Cylinders, gasoline or hybrid, there is something for everyone. The G80 M3 was new for 2021, and in 2022 for the first time was available with xDrive. The limited run M3CS is also available for 2024. Expect an update soon to bring the M3 in line to the recently updated M4.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
330i$44,5002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD
330i xDrive$46,5002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWD
330e$45,6002.0 I4 Turbo + Electric MotorAuto288 hp / 310 lb-ftRWD
330e xDrive$47,6002.0 I4 Turbo + Electric MotorAuto288 hp / 310 lb-ftAWD
M340i$57,6003.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
M340i xDrive$59,6003.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M3$76,0003.0 I6 Twin-TurboManual473 hp / 406 lb-ftRWD
M3 Competition$80,2003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto503 hp / 479 lb-ftRWD
M3 Competition xDrive$84,3003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto503 hp / 479 lb-ftAWD
M3 CS$119,6953.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto543 hp / 479 lb-ftAWD

BMW 4 Series / i4

The 4 Series might have a totally different look from the 3 Series, but underneath they are largely the same, and come with similar powertrain options from the 255 hp 430i to the M4 Competition xDrive with over 520 hp. Alongside the Coupe and Convertible, there is also a 4 door hatchback called the Gran Coupe. The Gran Coupe is available in both ICE and EV forms.

Coupe:

BMW has released a LCI for the 4 Series coupe and convertible for 2024. Updates include small changes to the front and rear ends, as well as a large interior update with iDrive 8.5 and a new steering wheel on both regular models and M models. The xDrive M variant has also seen an increase of 20 hp.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
430i$50,7002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD
430i xDrive$52,7002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWD
M440i$64,2503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
M440i xDrive$66,2503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M4$79,1003.0 I6 Twin-TurboManual453 hp / 406 lb-ftRWD
M4 Competition$83,2003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto503 hp / 479 lb-ftRWD
M4 Competition xDrive$88,3003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto523 hp / 479 lb-ftAWD

Convertible:

The drop top version of the 4 Series features a soft folding top opposed to the hard top from previous generations to help reduce weight and complexity. It has received the same updates for 2024 alongside the coupe. It is largely available in the same trim options, however if you want an M4 convertible, Competition with xDrive is the only way to go.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
430i$58,7002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD
430i xDrive$60,7002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWD
M440i$72,2503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
M440i xDrive$74,2503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M4 Competition xDrive$95,3003.0 I6 Twin-TurboAuto523 hp / 479 lb-ftAWD

Gran Coupe:

The Gran Coupe 4 Series is available in the same standard 430i and M440i variants as the coupe and convertible, but there is no M4 Gran Coupe. There is however an EV Tesla Model 3 fighter variant called the i4. It’s available in various trims from the eDrive 35, to the i4 M50i. It has 4 doors and a generously sized rear hatch.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDriveEV Range
430i$48,3002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWDNA
430i xDrive$50,3002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWDNA
M440i$61,0503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWDNA
M440i xDrive$63,0503.0 I6 TurboAuto382 hp / 369 lb-ftAWDNA
i4 eDrive 35$52,200Rear Electric MotorAuto282 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD252-276 mi
i4 eDrive 40$57,300Rear Electric MotorAuto335 hp / 317 lb-ftRWD283-391 mi
i4 xDrive 40$61,600Dual Electric MotorsAuto396 hp / 443 lb-ftAWD279-307 mi
i4 M50$69,700Dual Electric MotorsAuto536 hp / 586 lb-ftAWD227-269 mi

BMW 5 Series / i5

New for 2024, the 5 Series is available in electric form for the first time. The 4 and 6 Cylinder 530i and 540i have survived, however the V8 powered M550i has been killed and effectively replaced with the electric 590 hp i5 M60. Lesser powered eDrive 40 and xDrive 40 are also available. For 2025, BMW is releasing the 550e xDrive hybrid with 483 hp. Still to come is the M5 which is expected to share the V8 hybrid powertrain from the XM SAV.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDriveEV Range
530i$57,9002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWDNA
530i xDrive$60,2002.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftAWDNA
540i xDrive$64,9003.0 I6 TurboAuto375 hp / 398 lb-ftAWDNA
550e xDrive$74,4953.0 I6 Turbo + Electric MotorAuto483 hp / 516 lb-ftAWDNA
i5 eDrive40$66,800Rear Electric MotorAuto335 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD270-295 mi
i5 xDrive40$70,100Dual Electric MotorsAuto389 hp / 435 lb-ftAWD248-266 mi
i5 M60$84,100Dual Electric MotorsAuto593 hp / 586 lb-ftAWD240-256 mi

BMW 7 Series / i7

Similar to the 5 Series, the 7 Series has many powertrain options, from gasoline, hybrid, to electric. The gasoline variants are available exclusively in M Sport guise, while the i7 can be had in either Luxury or M Sport trim. The front end features a striking vertical kidney grill flanked with split headlights on both sides. There is an optional 31” 8k display available for rear passengers who want to travel while being entertained. The current G70 generation was released for 2023, and if you are not a fan of the styling, there are rumors going around that the LCI will feature a large update to the front end. But for that you will have to wait for at least 2026.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDriveEV Range
740i$96,4003.0 I6 TurboAuto375 hp / 398 lb-frRWDNA
740i xDrive$99,4003.0 I6 TurboAuto375 hp / 398 lb-ftAWDNA
750e xDrive$107,0003.0 I6 Turbo + Electric MotorAuto483 hp / 479 lb-ftAWDNA
760i xDrive$125,2004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto536 hp / 553 lb-ftAWDNA
i7 eDrive50$105,700Rear Electric MotorAuto449 hp / 549 lb-ftRWD301-321 mi
i7 xDrive60$124,200Dual Electric MotorsAuto536 hp / 549 lb-ftAWD298-317 mi
i7 M70$168,500Dual Electric MotorsAuto650 hp / 749 lb-ftAWD274-291 mi

BMW 8 Series

For 2020, BMW brought back the legendary 8 Series name to its lineup in Coupe, Convertible, and 4 Door Gran Coupe forms. Recently, for 2023, it received a mild LCI with an updated illuminated kidney grill and larger center display. All three body styles are available in 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and M8 Competition versions.

Coupe

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
840i$90,8003.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
840i xDrive$93,8003.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M850i xDrive$106,3004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto523 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD
M8 Competition$138,2004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto617 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD

Convertible

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
840i$100,5003.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
840i xDrive$103,500
3.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M850i xDrive$116,0004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto523 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD
M8 Competition$148,8004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto617 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD

Gran Coupe

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
840i$90,8003.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD
840i xDrive$93,8003.0 I6 TurboAuto335 hp / 369 lb-ftAWD
M850i xDrive$106,3004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto523 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD
M8 Competition$138,8004.4 V8 Twin-TurboAuto617 hp / 553 lb-ftAWD

BMW Z4

For 2025 the Z4 Roadster is finally available with a manual transmission on the 6 Cylinder M40i with the optional Handschalter package. The Z4 received an LCI in 2023 which included a slight front end update with a new grill pattern, and some new color options including the beautiful Thundernight Metallic. Being a small roadster it is RWD only, and it’s the only BMW model not available with xDrive.

ModelMSRPEngineTransmissionPower/TorqueDrive
Z4 sDrive30i$54,0502.0 I4 TurboAuto255 hp / 295 lb-ftRWD
Z4 M40i$66,4503.0 I6 TurboAuto/Manual382 hp / 369 lb-ftRWD