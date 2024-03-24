BMW’s lineup of cars is ever expanding, going from only a handful of models, to multiple dozen. It’s hard to keep up with all the different variations, especially with all the hybrids and EV versions coming out alongside the pure ICE vehicles. This is a guide for all of BMW’s current car models for the US market, and is designed to keep you informed about your current options as well as when the last refresh was and if you can expect an update soon.
BMW 2 Series
There are two completely different cars in BMWs lineup that share the 2 Series name. There is the two door RWD based 2 Series Coupe, and the four door FWD based 2 Series Gran Coupe. There is no more convertible, and no manual transmission option unless you opt for the all out M2.
Coupe:
The 2 Series Coupe was totally new for 2022, and received a large interior update with iDrive 8 in 2023. It is on the RWD CLAR platform and is BMWs smallest and most driver focused car. Around the size of an E92 3 Series coupe, it’s not tiny, but it makes for a nicely sized GT. The M2 came out for 2023 sharing its S58 engine and many other components with the larger M3 and M4.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|230i
|$38,800
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|230i xDrive
|$40,800
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|M240i
|$49,700
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|M240i xDrive
|$51,700
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M2
|$63,200
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto/Manual
|453 hp / 406 lb-ft
|RWD
Gran Coupe:
BMW released this small 4 door coupe in 2020 to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA. It sits on the FWD UKL platform shared with X1 and various Mini’s. It is not receiving an LCI, and instead will be replaced with an all new generation later this year.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|228i
|$38,400
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|228 hp / 258 lb-ft
|FWD
|228i xDrive
|$40,400
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|228 hp / 258 lb-ft
|AWD
|M235i xDrive
|$48,300
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|301 hp / 331 lb-ft
|AWD
BMW 3 Series
The long time best selling car in BMWs lineup, the 3 Series is one of BMW’s most iconic cars. It’s the car that was the entry point for many die hard enthusiasts today. This current G20 generation was new for 2019, and received a LCI in 2022 which introduced updated front and rear styling and iDrive 8. Available with 4 or 6 Cylinders, gasoline or hybrid, there is something for everyone. The G80 M3 was new for 2021, and in 2022 for the first time was available with xDrive. The limited run M3CS is also available for 2024. Expect an update soon to bring the M3 in line to the recently updated M4.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|330i
|$44,500
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|330i xDrive
|$46,500
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|330e
|$45,600
|2.0 I4 Turbo + Electric Motor
|Auto
|288 hp / 310 lb-ft
|RWD
|330e xDrive
|$47,600
|2.0 I4 Turbo + Electric Motor
|Auto
|288 hp / 310 lb-ft
|AWD
|M340i
|$57,600
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|M340i xDrive
|$59,600
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M3
|$76,000
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Manual
|473 hp / 406 lb-ft
|RWD
|M3 Competition
|$80,200
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|503 hp / 479 lb-ft
|RWD
|M3 Competition xDrive
|$84,300
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|503 hp / 479 lb-ft
|AWD
|M3 CS
|$119,695
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|543 hp / 479 lb-ft
|AWD
BMW 4 Series / i4
The 4 Series might have a totally different look from the 3 Series, but underneath they are largely the same, and come with similar powertrain options from the 255 hp 430i to the M4 Competition xDrive with over 520 hp. Alongside the Coupe and Convertible, there is also a 4 door hatchback called the Gran Coupe. The Gran Coupe is available in both ICE and EV forms.
Coupe:
BMW has released a LCI for the 4 Series coupe and convertible for 2024. Updates include small changes to the front and rear ends, as well as a large interior update with iDrive 8.5 and a new steering wheel on both regular models and M models. The xDrive M variant has also seen an increase of 20 hp.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|430i
|$50,700
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|430i xDrive
|$52,700
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|M440i
|$64,250
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|M440i xDrive
|$66,250
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M4
|$79,100
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Manual
|453 hp / 406 lb-ft
|RWD
|M4 Competition
|$83,200
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|503 hp / 479 lb-ft
|RWD
|M4 Competition xDrive
|$88,300
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|523 hp / 479 lb-ft
|AWD
Convertible:
The drop top version of the 4 Series features a soft folding top opposed to the hard top from previous generations to help reduce weight and complexity. It has received the same updates for 2024 alongside the coupe. It is largely available in the same trim options, however if you want an M4 convertible, Competition with xDrive is the only way to go.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|430i
|$58,700
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|430i xDrive
|$60,700
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|M440i
|$72,250
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|M440i xDrive
|$74,250
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M4 Competition xDrive
|$95,300
|3.0 I6 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|523 hp / 479 lb-ft
|AWD
Gran Coupe:
The Gran Coupe 4 Series is available in the same standard 430i and M440i variants as the coupe and convertible, but there is no M4 Gran Coupe. There is however an EV Tesla Model 3 fighter variant called the i4. It’s available in various trims from the eDrive 35, to the i4 M50i. It has 4 doors and a generously sized rear hatch.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|EV Range
|430i
|$48,300
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|NA
|430i xDrive
|$50,300
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|M440i
|$61,050
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|NA
|M440i xDrive
|$63,050
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|i4 eDrive 35
|$52,200
|Rear Electric Motor
|Auto
|282 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|252-276 mi
|i4 eDrive 40
|$57,300
|Rear Electric Motor
|Auto
|335 hp / 317 lb-ft
|RWD
|283-391 mi
|i4 xDrive 40
|$61,600
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|396 hp / 443 lb-ft
|AWD
|279-307 mi
|i4 M50
|$69,700
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|536 hp / 586 lb-ft
|AWD
|227-269 mi
BMW 5 Series / i5
New for 2024, the 5 Series is available in electric form for the first time. The 4 and 6 Cylinder 530i and 540i have survived, however the V8 powered M550i has been killed and effectively replaced with the electric 590 hp i5 M60. Lesser powered eDrive 40 and xDrive 40 are also available. For 2025, BMW is releasing the 550e xDrive hybrid with 483 hp. Still to come is the M5 which is expected to share the V8 hybrid powertrain from the XM SAV.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|EV Range
|530i
|$57,900
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|NA
|530i xDrive
|$60,200
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|540i xDrive
|$64,900
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|375 hp / 398 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|550e xDrive
|$74,495
|3.0 I6 Turbo + Electric Motor
|Auto
|483 hp / 516 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|i5 eDrive40
|$66,800
|Rear Electric Motor
|Auto
|335 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|270-295 mi
|i5 xDrive40
|$70,100
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|389 hp / 435 lb-ft
|AWD
|248-266 mi
|i5 M60
|$84,100
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|593 hp / 586 lb-ft
|AWD
|240-256 mi
BMW 7 Series / i7
Similar to the 5 Series, the 7 Series has many powertrain options, from gasoline, hybrid, to electric. The gasoline variants are available exclusively in M Sport guise, while the i7 can be had in either Luxury or M Sport trim. The front end features a striking vertical kidney grill flanked with split headlights on both sides. There is an optional 31” 8k display available for rear passengers who want to travel while being entertained. The current G70 generation was released for 2023, and if you are not a fan of the styling, there are rumors going around that the LCI will feature a large update to the front end. But for that you will have to wait for at least 2026.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|EV Range
|740i
|$96,400
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|375 hp / 398 lb-fr
|RWD
|NA
|740i xDrive
|$99,400
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|375 hp / 398 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|750e xDrive
|$107,000
|3.0 I6 Turbo + Electric Motor
|Auto
|483 hp / 479 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|760i xDrive
|$125,200
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|536 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
|NA
|i7 eDrive50
|$105,700
|Rear Electric Motor
|Auto
|449 hp / 549 lb-ft
|RWD
|301-321 mi
|i7 xDrive60
|$124,200
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|536 hp / 549 lb-ft
|AWD
|298-317 mi
|i7 M70
|$168,500
|Dual Electric Motors
|Auto
|650 hp / 749 lb-ft
|AWD
|274-291 mi
BMW 8 Series
For 2020, BMW brought back the legendary 8 Series name to its lineup in Coupe, Convertible, and 4 Door Gran Coupe forms. Recently, for 2023, it received a mild LCI with an updated illuminated kidney grill and larger center display. All three body styles are available in 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and M8 Competition versions.
Coupe
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|840i
|$90,800
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|840i xDrive
|$93,800
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M850i xDrive
|$106,300
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|523 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
|M8 Competition
|$138,200
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|617 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
Convertible
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|840i
|$100,500
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|840i xDrive
|$103,500
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M850i xDrive
|$116,000
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|523 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
|M8 Competition
|$148,800
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|617 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
Gran Coupe
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|840i
|$90,800
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD
|840i xDrive
|$93,800
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto
|335 hp / 369 lb-ft
|AWD
|M850i xDrive
|$106,300
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|523 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
|M8 Competition
|$138,800
|4.4 V8 Twin-Turbo
|Auto
|617 hp / 553 lb-ft
|AWD
BMW Z4
For 2025 the Z4 Roadster is finally available with a manual transmission on the 6 Cylinder M40i with the optional Handschalter package. The Z4 received an LCI in 2023 which included a slight front end update with a new grill pattern, and some new color options including the beautiful Thundernight Metallic. Being a small roadster it is RWD only, and it’s the only BMW model not available with xDrive.
|Model
|MSRP
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power/Torque
|Drive
|Z4 sDrive30i
|$54,050
|2.0 I4 Turbo
|Auto
|255 hp / 295 lb-ft
|RWD
|Z4 M40i
|$66,450
|3.0 I6 Turbo
|Auto/Manual
|382 hp / 369 lb-ft
|RWD