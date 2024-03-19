BMW wants to distract you from all those Vision Neue Klasse X leaks by publishing a new teaser image on social media. The company’s head of design Domagoj Dukec took to his personal Instagram account to share an official photo of the purely electric concept. The shadowy silhouette belongs to the “future of the Sports Activity Vehicle,” which will materialize in 2025 as the second-generation iX3.

The Vision Neue Klasse X will effectively serve as an SUV equivalent to last year’s Vision Neue Klasse sedan. The latter is also evolving into a production model likely labeled as the i3. The three-box saloon is scheduled to hit the assembly line in 2026 at the factory in Munich. The iX3 won’t be built there since BMW will make the high-riding version at its new plant in Debrecen (Hungary) from mid-2025. Apart from the place of birth and styling, the two models will have just about everything else in common.

If last year’s concept is any indication, all future electric models on the Neue Klasse platform are going to look substantially different inside and out compared to what BMW is currently selling. It remains to be seen whether the minimalist approach will be this drastic or whether it was deliberately oversimplified for the two Vision showcars.

We do know that inside the cabin, NK-based vehicles are not going to have the iDrive controller. The instrument cluster is also going away to make room for a huge head-up display (Panoramic Vision) that will stretch across the entire width of the dashboard. The iX3 and i3 will be BMW’s first models to get the tenth-generation infotainment system with a huge screen mounted in the center of the dash.

The German luxury marque was tight-lipped about the sedan’s technical specifications last year and chances are it’ll be the same story with the SUV arriving in a couple of days. The Vision Neue Klasse X premieres this Thursday (March 21). BMW is already teasing the subsequent production version with camouflaged prototypes but the full reveal is unlikely to take place this year.

Source: Domagoj Dukec / Instagram