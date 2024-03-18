The official reveal of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is just three days away. Despite the anticipation, another leak has surfaced, similar to one we saw last week. This leak – which showed up on several forums and on Instagram – appears to come from the official press package and displays the front-end of the future BMW iX3. Unlike the previous leak, which was distorted by a wide-angle lens, this image presents the front-end in its true proportions.

Lots of Design Cues From The Garmisch Concept

The image clearly illustrates the front-end’s typical midsize crossover dimensions, enhanced with the “phygital” features characteristic of the Neue Klasse. The iconic double headlamps are evident, featuring two slanted LED lights on each side, seamlessly incorporated within a glass grille and modestly sized kidney grilles. Additionally, design elements reminiscent of the iconic BMW Garmisch, created by the late Marcello Gandini, are noticeable. This retrospective makes the introduction of the Garmisch Concept at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este by the BMW design team appear even more deliberate, hinting at BMW’s fondness for integrating Easter Eggs in their communication plans.

Great Proportions

Back to the, Vision X. Of course, we can’t yet reveal the full details of the exterior and interior design, but overall, expect the expected: typical BMW X3 proportions with bold design cues and a fresh take on iconic styling elements. The front-end also reveals a large air intake with emphasizes the sportiness of the car, along with the etched BMW roundel on the hood. Speaking of the roundel, there are two creases running across the hood which end into a V-shape before connecting with the illuminated kidneys. Inside, you can see a unique material choice, but more on that on Thursday.

After the initial image leak a few days ago, we turned to social media to gauge reactions. Most comments focused on the seemingly overstretched front-end. However, as we explained to several followers, this effect was merely lens distortion; the car actually boasts quite appealing proportions. Now you can finally see what BMW has in store for us.

Unveil On March 21st, 4AM EST

On Thursday, at 4AM Eastern Time, we will publish the full story on the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, along with a video review featuring Kai Langer, the Head of BMW i Design, essentially the man responsible for all the upcoming Neue Klasse products. So stay tuned!