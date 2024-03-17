The BMW M Team RLL showcased strong performances but fell short of luck at the 12 Hours of Sebring (USA), a highlight of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second round. The #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 claimed a commendable fourth-place finish, closely contending for the lead in an electrifying finale, while its counterpart, the #24, secured the sixth position. Meanwhile, in the GTD-PRO category, the #1 BMW M4 GT3 of Paul Miller Racing just missed a spot on the podium, ending in fourth, with Turner Motorsport’s #96 BMW M4 GT3 finishing sixth in the GTD class.

Another Podium Miss

In the fiercely competitive GTP class, the trio of Connor De Phillippi (USA), Nick Yelloly (GBR), and Maxime Martin (BEL) in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 were consistently leading contenders, even briefly topping the leaderboard. Yet, a challenging final stretch post the last yellow flag period saw them narrowly miss a podium spot. The #24 team, featuring Jesse Krohn (FIN), Philipp Eng (AUT), and Augusto Farfus (BRA), battled through adversity, including a slow puncture and rear wing damage, to finish sixth after recovering from being a lap behind.

BMW M4 GT3 Just As Unlucky

In both GTD classes, the BMW M Motorsport teams demonstrated potential for top finishes but were hampered by a lack of racing fortune, preventing podium celebrations. The #1 car of Paul Miller Racing, piloted by Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers, and Neil Verhagen (all USA), secured a fourth-place finish in GTD-PRO. Robby Foley, Patrick Gallagher, and Jake Walker (all USA) managed a sixth-place finish for Turner Motorsport in the GTD class, with both vehicles having led their respective categories at various points in the race.

Louis Deletraz, driving the #40 Acura ARX-06 alongside Jordan Taylor and Colton, finished ahead of Cadillac Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais. The third spot on the podium was claimed by the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 driven by Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron. In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth teamed with Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood to take the victory in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan Racing. In GTD, Philip Ellis, Russell Ward and Indy Dontje won in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Winward Racing.