In the world of automotive design, a small change can spark a vast conversation. Recently, Davis Yongwon Lee, owner and CEO of Adro Inc, has ignited a new debate among BMW enthusiasts with his imaginative rework of the G87 BMW M2. It’s worth pointing out that Davis is not just a Youtber or a Photoshop warrior – he’s an actual car designer who previously worked for Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Rivian. So the man has plenty of experience under his belt.

Davis has extended his creative prowess from a controversial tape-based redesign of the car’s rear (over 32M views on Instagram) to an ambitious facelift proposal for the front, unveiled through a combination of hands-on tape modifications and virtual renderings. Unlike the modifications at the rear, Davis’s approach to the front end of the G87 M2 represents a more radical departure from the current design.

BMW M8-Inspired Design

Central to his proposal is a complete overhaul of the front apron and the kidney grille. Drawing inspiration from the M8 with some F87 M2 in there, the redesigned grille features double vertical slats. They also retain the shape of the M8 with two sharp angles and a black grille frame. The lower front fascia is also a combination of the F87 M2 and M8 Coupe with two large air intakes, sharp angles and a massive air intake. All these new pieces put together give the G87 M2 a more rounded look, compared to the squarish, and Legoish original design.

The new front-end design proposed by Adro Davis is resonating with the BMW community, possibly because it evokes a sense of familiarity. This design is more reminiscent of the original M2 models, aligning closely with the smoother and more refined design lines characteristic of BMW’s aesthetic from a few years back. So the question is this: same sausage different size or fresh and different? In the end, Davis’s vision for the M2 doesn’t just stop at aesthetics. It challenges the current direction of BMW’s design, suggesting a blend of the brand’s rich heritage with forward-thinking design cues.

We already heard that BMW is working on a G87 M2 facelift, but that won’t arrive until 2026. Yet, we still don’t expect major changes, just the usual nip and tuck updates, mostly around headlights and taillights. Of course, the bigger news is the power update coming this year. The G87 M2 is set to deliver 480 PS, equivalent to roughly 473 horsepower. At the same time, the updated M2 will bring 600 Newton meter of torque (442 lb-ft) to the table for the automatic transmission. While the six-speed manual M2s will also get the power bump, the torque stays the same: 550 Nm (405 lb-ft).

[Photo: @adro.davis / @adro.inc]