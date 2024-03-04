Several 2024 BMW X5 and X7 vehicles are subject to a recall in the United States due to a defect in the instrument panel that may affect airbag functionality in a crash scenario. According to a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the passenger airbag’s module insert might not be securely fastened to the instrument panel’s underside. This issue arises because the panel’s resin does not meet the required specifications, potentially compromising airbag deployment and causing parts of the panel to detach during a collision, heightening injury risks.

The recall affects five 2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i models manufactured on January 29, 2024, along with three 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i models produced on the same date. BMW identified the concern on January 27, 2024, following a supplier’s report that the instrument panel failed to meet quality standards. Further investigation confirmed the resin’s composition was subpar, leading to a production halt in February and the initiation of a voluntary safety recall. BMW reports no customer feedback, warranty claims, or knowledge of accidents or injuries related to this defect.

Notified on April 16, the owners of the affected BMW X5 and X7 units will have their instrument panels replaced at no cost by dealerships. This measure aims to ensure the proper deployment of airbags and prevent panel detachment. Notification letters to owners are scheduled for dispatch on April 16, 2024. Customers can reach out to BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for further information.