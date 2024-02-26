Rolls-Royce has unveiled an exclusive collection of four bespoke cars to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which started on February 10, 2024. This unique commission, including three Phantom Extended models and one Cullinan, showcases the luxury carmaker’s prowess in creating vehicles that are not just modes of transport but also cultural statements. These cars will be available globally, with one specifically at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County, embodying the international significance of Chinese culture.

The ‘Year of the Dragon’ theme chosen for these vehicles pays homage to a symbol steeped in meaning: power, success, and prosperity. In crafting these special editions, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective has infused a modern, minimalist aesthetic into the dragon emblem, a design never before seen on a Rolls-Royce, yet remaining respectful to the traditional imagery.

5,449 stitches

Inside the cars, the dragon motif is subtly threaded through the interiors with exquisite Phoenix Red embroidery on the headrests of each seat. This striking detail stands out against the black or white leather of the seats, with each embroidery involving 5,449 stitches and over 20 hours of artisanal dedication to complete. The rear picnic tables in the Phantom models are adorned with a minimalist representation of the Chinese zodiac calendar, with the dragon symbol highlighted in gold. In the Cullinan, the dragon takes shape in a handcrafted stainless steel artwork inlaid into the Piano Black veneer.

677 Stars In The Headliner

Perhaps the most breathtaking feature is the Bespoke Starlight Headliner. Above the occupants, 677 fiber-optic stars are intricately arranged to form the outline of a dragon, with an additional 667 lights completing this celestial scene. The precise placement of these ‘stars’ required over 20 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.

The exterior of these bespoke models is just as impressive. Unique color schemes have been created for each car, including a Black with Crystal finish heading to Orange County. The Cullinan boasts a duotone Cherry Red and Selby Grey with Crystal finish, while the Phantom Extended models feature a two-tone Silver and Cherry Red or a singular color theme. A subtle but striking detail is the Phoenix Red coachline with a dragon motif, signifying the East and the promise of a new dawn.

The artistic journey continues with the non-US commissions, where the cars feature fascia panels with contemporary dragon artwork. These panels have been hand-painted by a dedicated artist at Rolls-Royce, each expressing the vibrant color red, which symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. The artwork’s complexity, achieved by layering multiple hues of red and detailed lacquering techniques, results in a three-dimensional effect that appears almost sculptural.