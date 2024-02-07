BMW has the 5 Series Touring configurator already up and running in Germany where the basic version looks decent. Not only that, the dedicated website for models available with Individual colors has been updated to include the G61. It’s called the M Individual Visualizer and lets you choose a fancy paint for the regular model with combustion engines as well as the fully electric i5 Touring. We have decided to highlight a few of them here, but we’re barely scratching the surface since there are many eye-catching colors available. Surely, even more are on the way, especially considering the M5 Touring debuting later in 2024 is likely to get at least one special finish. BMW is using more paint than ever for a 5 Series wagon, given that the sixth generation is a massive car.

Indeed, it has been stretched by 97 millimeters and widened by 32 millimeters, making it 5060 mm long and 1900 mm wide. Additionally, it’s 17 mm taller, with a height of 1515 mm, while the wheelbase has been elongated by 20 mm, reaching a gargantuan 2995 mm. As usual, the M Individual Visualizer shows the 5 Series Touring and its electric sibling with the M Sport Package. For those who want to keep it simple without the sportier-looking bits, the German configurator has the G61 in its standard guise, without any options whatsoever. There won’t be an equivalent US configurator since the luxury wagon won’t be sold in North America. However, the G99 M5 Touring might, albeit it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

If your bank account can handle it, there’s an abundance of options available for the latest Bavarian wagon. For example, the M Sport Package Pro gives you several glossy black exterior accents, an illuminated kidney grille contour, darkened Shadowline headlights, black roof rails, and red brake calipers. The M Carbon Exterior Package is not really a package since it’s limited to side mirror caps made from lightweight material. BMW will initially launch the 5 Series Touring in Europe and Japan in May but other regions will follow a month later.

Source: BMW Individual Visualizer