Unfortunately, the second Daytona 24 hour race was once again not kind to the BMW M Team RLL. After a solid start with a good pace, bad luck stroke first when both BMW M Hybrid V8 cars encountered technical issues. Car #24 was forced to stop on the track due to electronic problems, necessitating a steering wheel replacement. Further complications arose when a mishap with the recovery crew while towing the car back to the pit resulted in a loss of 13 laps. The tow strap unexpectedly ripped and there was no immediate replacement on hand.

Good Pace, Bad Luck

The sister car, #25, faced its own challenges. After briefly leading the race, the car suffered a leak in the gearbox cooler and later required a brake change on the rear axle, putting them 15 laps behind. Later in the race, the car was also hit from behind and spun on track, but it had no impact on the final standings.

In the first 10 hours of the race, car #24, driven by an international crew of Philipp Eng (AUT), Jesse Krohn (FIN), Augusto Farfus (BRA), and Dries Vanthoor (BEL), alongside their sister car with Connor De Phillippi (USA), Nick Yelloly (GBR), Maxime Martin (BEL), and René Rast (GER), were at the top of the pack with Porsche and Cadillac.

However, the team’s fortunes took a turn when both cars encountered technical issues. Car #24 was forced to stop on the track due to electronic problems, necessitating a steering wheel replacement. Further complications arose when a mishap with the recovery crew while towing the car back to the pit resulted in a loss of 13 laps. The sister car, #25, faced its own challenges. After briefly leading the race, the car suffered a leak in the gearbox cooler and later required a brake change on the rear axle, putting them 15 laps behind.

Porsche First, Cadillac Second

In the end, it was the Penske-Porsche 963 that crossed the finish line 2.112 seconds ahead of the No. 31 No. 31 Whelen Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R driven by former BMW Motorsport factory driver Tom Blomqvist.

Of course, disappointment was the overall feeling in the BMW paddock considering the team had high expectations for their second Daytona 24 hours entry. The race was also an important test before the 24 hours of Le Mans, arguably a more demanding race with even more competitors on the grid.

We spoke with several BMW drivers before the race who were pleased with the progress made since last year, despite no major changes in the car. Nick Yelloly told us that familiarity with the car and its settings will play an important role in the race and that was obvious in the qualifications. Starting from the fourth position on the grid was car No. 25, with the sister car No. 24 qualifying in the eighth spot.

Post-race, Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, expressed disappointment but remained optimistic. “Luck was not with the diligent,” he stated. “We were well prepared and started with a good feeling. Now, we focus on the upcoming races in Qatar and Sebring, where we aim to achieve what we couldn’t here in Daytona.”

BMW M4 GT3 Gets Third Place

On a more positive note, Paul Miller Racing, representing the North American BMW M Motorsport team, had a reason to celebrate. Starting from twelfth in the GTD PRO category, the team, with drivers Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers, Neil Verhagen (all USA), and Sheldon van der Linde (RSA), showcased an impressive comeback in their #1 BMW M4 GT3. They led the race for significant stretches and, despite a pit stop problem in the final hours, secured a commendable third place on the podium.