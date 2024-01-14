Carwow is back with another somewhat unusual drag race. This time, Watson & team pit the ALPINA B3 against the BMW M3, M340i and M340d. The kicker? These are all tourings which is not surprising considering the current lineup of 3 Series-based wagon is the largest ever. But first, let’s take a look at the power outputs and weight. Starting with the ALPINA B3, the Buchloe-based wagon uses an S58 M engine producing 488 hp between 5,000 and 7,000 rpm and a peak torque figure of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) delivered between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm. It’s worth noting that even though the S58 in the ALPINA has more torque, it is plagued by lag lower down in the revs, and its throttle response isn’t quite as sharp as the M3’s.

Speaking of the BMW M3 Touring, same S58 engine is under the hood delivering 510 hp and 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) of torque. While the ALPINA B3 Touring weighs 1,955 kg, the M3 Wagon tips the scale at 1,865 kilos. Both cars are sending the power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In the UK, the price difference is about 10 percent: £80,700 for the ALPINA B3 Touring and £87,000 for the M3 Touring Competition.

While the M Performance duo, M340i and M340d, may not reach the same level as their counterparts, their 374 hp and 500 Newton meters (368 lb-ft) or 340 hp and 700 Newton meters of torque (516 lb-ft) ensure they are far from sluggish. According to factory information, they can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 4.6 and 4.7 seconds, respectively, with a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The BMW M340i Touring with its B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbo weighs 1,795 kg and costs £62,000. The BMW M340d Touring uses the B57 3.0 liter diesel turbo weighing 1,870 kilograms. The price? £61,000.

In three standing start races, the quartet maintains the order dictated by their performance figures, with the BMW M3 Touring leading, followed by the ALPINA B3, M340i, and M340d. Quarter-mile times range from 11.3 to 13.1 seconds. Rolling start attempts, both in Comfort setup and third gear, consistently reinforce the dominance of higher horsepower variants. In the end, you can’t really go wrong with any of these wagons. If you’re looking for the ultimate performance, then the M3 Touring will stand out. If you want more refinement, the B3 Touring is the one for you. And if you’re looking to save money, while still having fun, either of the M340 models will do the job. Which one would YOU buy?