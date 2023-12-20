In 2023, BMW Group South Africa commemorated a significant milestone as the first BMW plant established outside Germany, celebrating 50 years of operation. Notably, the company announced a substantial R4.2 billion investment in its Rosslyn plant near Pretoria in June 2023. This investment aims to facilitate the production of the next-generation BMW X3 plug-in hybrid, scheduled to commence in late 2024. An additional highlight of this milestone celebration is the creation of five exclusive ALPINA B3 AWD units, named the ALPINA B3 50 Years of BMW South Africa edition.

Paying Hommage To Iconic South African BMW ALPINA Cars

Crafted in honor of the special occasion, these vehicles feature a unique anniversary logo and are exclusively available in South Africa, boasting the distinctive ALPINA Green II metallic paint finish. Drawing inspiration from the historic collaboration between BMW South Africa and ALPINA in the mid-1980s, exemplified by the iconic BMW 333i, the ALPINA B3 50 Years of BMW South Africa edition incorporates standout features such as ALPINA CLASSIC 20-inch forged wheels and various ALPINA decals, including silver ALPINA lettering on the front spoiler and the ALPINA B3 model designation.

The interior of these commemorative vehicles showcases celebratory touches, with full leather Merino Black seats displaying the embroidered BMW Group South Africa 50 Years anniversary logo on the front seat headrests. A distinctive plaque on the center console designates each unit as one of five “50 Years an Icon, BMW South Africa” cars. The interior further boasts ALPINA door sills and an ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC sport leather steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters, featuring the LAVALINA design and hand-finished with bespoke stitching in white and ALPINA Green.

Nearly 500 Horsepower

Powering the BMW ALPINA B3 AWD is a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder inline engine equipped with two ALPINA-specific mono-scroll turbochargers, generating 488 horsepower from 5,000 to 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 730 Nm from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Paired with an eight-speed Sport-Automatic transmission, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of 305 km/h.

To enhance the extraordinary driving experience of the special edition, ALPINA has incorporated its high-performance sport chassis and exhaust system. Additionally, the vehicle features a brake system equipped with special heat-resistant brake pads and drilled disc brakes. Other ALPINA details include a sport suspension with variable damper control, four driving modes (Comfort+, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+), specific springs, bump stops, and stabilizers, along with a uniquely calibrated variable sports steering.

All five units of the exclusive BMW ALPINA B3 50 Years of BMW South Africa have been successfully sold, and their handover to owners is scheduled for December 2023. The comprehensive price, inclusive of Motorplan, VAT, and CO2 tax, amounts to R 2,960,341.20 ($162,000).

BMW 333i South Africa