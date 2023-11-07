BMW wasn’t the first on the market with a coupe-like SUV but it did make this unexpected mashup of body styles popular with the original X6 (E71) launched at the end of 2007. Some 16 years later, the swoopy Sports Activity Coupe per Bavaria’s marketing jargon has entered the latter half of the third-gen model’s life cycle. The LCI is subtle on the outside and evident once you hop inside the cabin.

A new walkaround video shows the renamed M Performance model that has transitioned from the old “M50i” suffix to the “M60i” designation shared with the M Lite versions of the X5 and X7. Oddly enough, the newly added badge behind the front wheels says M50i rather than M60i, which tells us we’re likely dealing with a prototype. It should be noted the pre-facelift M Performance model didn’t have the fender-mounted badge at all.

The walkaround video gives us a thorough tour of the revised model painted in Isle of Man Green, a fancy Individual color made popular by the M3 G80. This 2024 BMW X6 M60i also happens to have the optional M Sport Package Pro with numerous Shadowline black accents, including at the front for the slimmer headlights introduced with the LCI. The M Performance model didn’t have an M badge on the grille during the days of the M50i, but it does have one with the facelifted variant. It has also gained a redesigned front bumper with more angular shapes.

The LCI won’t be the end of the line for the CLAR-based X6 because a next-generation model on the same underpinnings is planned. Internally codenamed G66, the fourth-gen model is expected to spawn a fully electric iX6 with the same platform rather than Neue Klasse. The next X6 is rumored to arrive around 2028 and might get a full-fat M variant codenamed G96.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube