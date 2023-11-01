BMW has initiated a recall encompassing approximately 9,200 units of its flagship 7 Series sedan and i7 electric vehicle, spanning model years 2023-2024, due to a potential issue with the safety system’s engagement. According to BMW’s report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is a concern that the system responsible for detecting whether the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel “may not have been properly attached, leading to a malfunctioning hands-on detection system.”

Both of these vehicle models are designed to autonomously bring themselves to a halt in the event of an unresponsive driver. However, BMW has identified that this vital safety feature may be compromised if the hand detector is not functioning correctly. In a worst-case scenario, this could result in a vehicle continuing to drive with an unresponsive driver at the wheel.

Notably, BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition, which was uncovered during a rigorous quality inspection. To rectify this issue, authorized dealers will inspect the affected systems and make the necessary connections to ensure their proper operation. It is important to note that, in compliance with legal requirements, dealers will not charge owners for any repairs related to this recall.

To determine whether your BMW has any outstanding recalls, you can conveniently check using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) tool available on the BMW USA website.