After conspicuously missing for an extended period, the BMW X2 is back on the BMW USA configurator. The 2024 BMW X2 is available to U.S. buyers in two flavors. Both use a turbocharged four-cylinder and xDrive all-wheel drive. We weren’t too surprised to find out that in its highest trim, the X2 exceeds $60,000 – much like its platform-mate, the X1.

Pricing Out the 2024 BMW X2

The 2024 BMW X2 M35i starts at $51,400. Most exterior colors are a $650 option (except Alpine White – free), but we’ll opt for the expensive Frozen colors. Adding Frozen Pure Grey Metallic or Frozen Portimao Blue II Metallic drives up the price $2,350. We’ll also replace the standard 20-inch wheels with optional $600 21-inch units.

The only option for interior upholstery is no-charge Veganza, and all three trim choices are free of charge. But we will add heated front seats and steering wheel ($550) and the Panorama Skyroof for $1,100. Blacking out the car means $250 for roof rails in Shadowline and the $1,100 M Sport Professional Package. It includes racier M seats, too. But, M Compound Brakes are still another $700 extra.

There are a handful of goodies left to add to our 2024 BMW X2. The Premium Package gets thrown on (which includes the Pano roof), so that’s another $1,500. It also includes a head-up display, augmented reality for nav, and a universal garage door opener. The Driving Assistance Professional Package adds another $1,700. It offers the usual array of extra driver aids, like Active Driving Assistant Pro and Cruise Control with Stop & Go. $300 for a Personal eSIM and another $300 for a remote start bring us to our total: $62,845 after destination.

Over $60,000 For an X2?

So, after checking all the boxes, the 2024 BMW X2 M35i comes out to $62,845 after destination and handling. Would you pay over $60,000 for a new X2? The new tech definitely makes it a much better value than the previous version. There’s also less of a delta between the X1 and X2 than there normally is between the Sports Activity Coupe and regular-shaped SUV. Just $1,500 separates their base MSRPs. About the same gap exists when you price a 2024 BMW X1 M35i on the configurator. Share your configurations with us in the comments below! Build your own BMW X2 here.