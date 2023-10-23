When an automaker launches a new product, we’re almost always bombarded with images and videos of expensive versions since these typically look nicer than low-tier variants. BMW has been following this modus operandi for as long as we can remember, and the 5 Series Sedan unveiled earlier this year was no exception. Most of the official coverage focused on the i5 M60 or at least a model equipped with the M Sport Package.

New real-life shots of the G60 show the luxury saloon in a lesser configuration since it doesn’t even have the M Sport Package, let alone an M Performance trim. Our colleagues at Bimmer Today received images of a basic 5 Series from one of their readers who stumbled upon this brand-new car at a BMW dealership in Stuttgart. Since it doesn’t have a charging port on the front fender on the driver’s side, it’s either a 520i or a 520d with or without xDrive.

We’re loosely using the term “basic” in the headline and article since even this lowly 5 Series has at least a few options. For example, the Oxid Grey Metallic paint costs €1,070 extra while the 21-inch wheels with a two-tone design cost an additional €4,010. Bear in mind those shiny shoes can be had (at least in Germany) only with the M Sport suspension, which adds another €450 to the final bill.

BMW will extend the 5 Series lineup in 2024 with a six-cylinder diesel (540d) and a plug-in hybrid V8 reserved for the full-fat M5 coming in sedan and wagon body styles. On the electric side, there will also be an i5 with xDrive to slot below the M60 in Europe and it’s likely the i5 xDrive40 already announced in the United States where a six-cylinder 540i xDrive is also planned.

Speaking of the US, we’re hearing the regular 5 Series wagon is not coming to North America but the M5 Touring will arrive to do battle with the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate.

Source: Bimmer Today