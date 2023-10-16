The second-generation BMW M2 is the type of car tuners fall in love with instantly since enthusiasts are more likely to tune their vehicles compared to regular folks with their crossovers and SUVs. Even though the G87 has been in production for less than a year, more than 10,000 units have been assembled, so there’s already a solid base for the aftermarket scene to sink its teeth in.

Independent artist fully_ leaded has imagined the rear-wheel-drive coupe with a much meaner stance by giving the not-so-baby-anymore M car a widebody kit featuring a huge diffuser and a prominent front splitter. This hypothetical M2 has also been gifted vented front fenders to cool down those enlarged Brembo brakes. Like the optional M Performance Parts tailored to the G87, there’s a wing mounted on the trunk lid, plus a roof-edge spoiler – both from carbon fiber.

The stacked exhaust setup sends a Lexus RC F vibe but lest we forget BMW is now putting an exhaust tip on top of another with the controversial XM plug-in hybrid SUV. At the front, the XXL-sized air intakes allude to an upgraded version of the S58 engine. By the way, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six is due to get 473 hp with next year’s rumored boost, with an M2 CS arriving in 2025 with over 500 hp.

Such a design would be too dramatic, even in 2023 when BMW isn’t afraid to come out with polarizing cars. The M2 CS has already been spied testing and will look tame compared to this unofficial design exercise but who knows what the future lies ahead. It is believed the G87 will remain in production until closer to the end of the decade. There’s still plenty of time for hotter versions, with an M2 xDrive possibly debuting as early as 2026.

Source: fully_leaded / Instagram