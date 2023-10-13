If you’re longing for the good ol’ days of BMW design, Romania is the place to be this weekend. Specifically, in the city of Timişoara, where the automaker’s regional branch in collaboration with several local partners has put together a special exhibit of iconic designs. Featured at the Cazarma U building until October 15 are 10 large panels with designs penned by the famed Paul Bracq.

He was appointed as BMW design director in 1970 to supersede none other than Wilhelm Hofmeister. Some of the company’s greatest designs originate from the four years he spent at the German luxury marque leading the design department. From the spectacular Turbo – BMW’s first concept car – to the origins of the 3 Series (E21), 5 Series (E12), and 6 Series (E24), it’s safe to say there’s a lot to see.

In addition, attendees can check out the lesser-known 1971 Tapira, which went on to become the Turbo a year later. Another sketch depicts the facelifted 02 Series launched in 1971. Then there’s the BMW 1600 TI / E19 Roadster, a two-seater roadster based on the 1600 TI designed by French company Brissonneau & Lotz. BMW commissioned the design in 1967, and in the same year, Paul Bracq arrived at B&L to lead this project.

One of those 10 large panels we mentioned earlier contains sketches of the 7 Series E23 with hidden headlights that make the luxury sedan look absolutely amazing. The design was penned in 1973 or 1974 but production of the original 7er didn’t start until 1977.

Bear in mind these sketches are all accurate reproductions of the real thing. The actual drawings created by Paul Bracq are stored at the BMW Group’s archives in Munich. Some of these designs have never been revealed to the public before.

Aside from BMW, Paul Bracq worked for other brands in his illustrious career. He led Mercedes’ design studio in Sindelfingen between 1957 and 1967 when iconic cars such as the 600, SL, W108, W114, and W115 were born. After leaving BMW in 1974, he became interior design chief at Peugeot and was responsible for the 305, 505, 205, 405, 106, and 406 as well as the Quasar, Proxima, and Oxia concepts. He left the French brand in 1996.

Source: BMW Romania