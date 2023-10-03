BMW of North America has announced impressive third-quarter sales results for 2023, highlighting significant growth for both the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. The numbers emphasize their commitment to electric vehicles (EVs). In the third quarter of 2023, the BMW brand achieved remarkable success, with U.S. sales totaling 83,949 vehicles. This figure represents a substantial 7.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when 78,031 vehicles were sold. The momentum continued throughout the year, as the first three quarters saw BMW brand sales reach a total of 254,363 vehicles, marking a notable 10.3% increase over the previous year’s sales.

12% of the sales are EVs

BMW’s electric vehicle offerings have also been a significant driver of this success. In Q3 2023, the company delivered an impressive 13,079 battery electric vehicles, setting a new quarterly benchmark for EV sales. This surge in EV demand pushed the total sales of electric vehicles for the first three quarters of 2023 to 31,043 units, accounting for over 12% of the company’s total sales volume year-to-date.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America, expressed his satisfaction with the results: “Together with our dealer partners, we are happy with the result achieved in the first three quarters, but more importantly, the strength of our product lineup positions us well for a strong finish to the year.” Mackensen highlighted the diversity of BMW’s product range, including a variety of vehicles, from sedans to Sports Activity Vehicles, and from internal combustion to electric drivetrains. He also noted that demand for BMW vehicles remains high, indicating that the company is well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

MINI Brand Follows Suit

In addition to the success of the BMW brand, MINI also posted solid growth figures. MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,900 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, a significant increase of 10.1% compared to the 7,178 vehicles sold during the same period in 2022. With the impending release of the BMW i5, the company is poised for an even stronger finish.