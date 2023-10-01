BMW has issued a service information bulletin concerning several models that may have an issue with the transmission mechatronics. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s used to describe the technology that combines electronics and mechanical engineering. This mechatronics unit takes electronic signals and converts them into hydraulic power to operate the gearbox.

The delivery stop became effective on September 28 and it impacts certain vehicles that were manufactured between January 23 and June 15 this year. As to which models are affected, the service information bulletin notes these following cars could have that issue: M5 (F90), M8 Convertible (F91), M8 Coupe (F92), M8 Gran Coupe (F93), X5 M (F95), X6 M (F96), X3 M (F97), X3 (G01), X4 (G02), X5 (G05), X6 (G06), 8 Series Convertible (G14), 8 Series Coupe (G15), 8 Series Gran Coupe (G16), 3 Series (G20), 4 Series Coupe (G22), 4 Series Convertible (G23), 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26), Z4 (G29), 5 Series (G30), and the M3 (G80).

Dealers are advised not to sell affected cars to customers until the vehicle is repaired. The service information bulletin concerns not just brand-new cars but also certified pre-owned (CPO) ones as well as used vehicles. We should point out the impacted vehicles are all 2023MY and BMW has transitioned its lineup in the United States to the 2024MY a while ago. It means recently placed orders should not be delayed.

It’s interesting to see that while the M3 is on the list, the M4 Coupe (G81) and M4 Convertible (G83) are not, suggesting that only a certain batch of sedans is plagued with this issue. The service information bulletin notes dealers are advised to check out whether any cars in their inventory are affected, and if that’s the case, the vehicles should not be delivered to customers until the problem is sorted out.

The G30 and F90 units are some of the last produced by BMW taking into consideration the market launch of the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan is this month.

Source: BimmerPost