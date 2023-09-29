We had the privilege of getting up close and personal with new 2024 BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40 during a recent trip to Portugal, where we captured live photos of these stunning machines against the backdrop of the ocean. The i5 M60 we drove featured the Alpine White color, while the i5 eDrive40 shined under the sun in Brooklyn Grey.

Lots of Color Choices

BMW’s latest lineup of i5 and 5 Series models features a delightful mix of classic favorites and fresh choices. Timeless hues like Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Mineral White are easily recognizable, while Sophisto Grey and Oxide Grey make a triumphant return. For a modern twist, enjoy the new Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey. Plus, indulge in the allure of three captivating frozen schemes: Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey.

A new color is set to debut this fall: Fire Red, also recognized as Vegas Red in the United States. Now, you might wonder why the original name hasn’t been retained. The reason is that “Fire” isn’t an ideal term to associate with automobiles. BMW also contemplated renaming the color to Dragon Red, but apparently that won’t sit well in China.

Beyond the multiple colors, this BMW i5 M60 offers more notable features, such as the M Sport Package Pro. This package includes numerous Shadowline accents, red M Sport brake calipers, and a sleek trunk lid spoiler. Moreover, the trunk lid spoiler is crafted from carbon fiber, if you get the Carbon Exterior Package.

i5 M60 – 590 hp

The BMW i5 M60 is the top 5 Series model today, utilizing an xDrive all-wheel drive and dual motors to generate an impressive 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with Sport Boost/Launch Control, this vehicle can achieve a rapid 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 3.7 seconds.

i5 40 – 335 hp

At the heart of the BMW i5 eDrive40 lies a single motor, strategically positioned at the rear of the car. This electric sedan delivers 335 horsepower and a torque of 295 lb-ft. For those moments when you crave an extra surge of power, the i5 eDrive40 doesn’t disappoint. Engage the Boost Mode, and you’ll experience an additional 26 horsepower, bringing the total to an impressive 317 HP. This feature, coupled with launch control, ensures that the i5 eDrive40 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds.

When it comes to electric vehicles, the range can be a defining factor. In the case of the 2024 BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40, the difference in electric range is quite notable. The BMW i5 M60 is rated at approximately 265 miles on the EPA standard, while the i5 eDrive40 offers 295 miles of electric range. But what about their on-road performance? Find out more this Sunday, October 1, at 6 PM EST! Stay tuned for our comprehensive video reviews and articles, where we’ll delve into every aspect of these new electric vehicles.

BMW i5 M60 Alpine White

BMW i5 eDrive40 in Brooklyn Grey

BMW i5 M60 Fire Red