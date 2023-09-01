Today’s the big day for MINI as the wraps are about to come off the next-generation Cooper 3-Door and the Countryman. Because the automotive industry is gradually shifting toward electric vehicles, both of them will be initially shown as pure EVs. However, combustion engines are still planned for the dynamic duo ahead of 2030 when the Oxford-based marque plans to go electric-only.

We’ve already seen how the new cars will look on the inside where MINI is simplifying the layout by getting rid of most conventional controls and even the driver’s display. You’ll be accessing the vast majority of functions from the infotainment, which will consist of a 9.4-inch OLED display. The circular screen will sit in the middle of a minimalist dashboard featuring a layout inspired by the original Mini from 1959.

In typical MINI fashion, the exterior won’t go through massive changes since traditionalists would argue that revamping the whole design would be a mistake. From the teasers and spy shots published, we’ve learned the hatchback and crossover will remain instantly familiar yet fresh after installing a reshaped grille and new lights. The Cooper 3-Door won’t be all that different in terms of size whereas the Countryman is expected to be much larger than the outgoing model.

While production of the all-electric Cooper is moving to China, the conventionally powered model will continue to be manufactured at home in the UK. As for the Countryman, it’ll become the first MINI assembled in Germany, following a decision taken by parent company BMW Group to move production in-house. As a reminder, the outgoing model is manufactured by a third party, namely the VDL Car in Born, The Netherlands.

Attached below is the livestream for the double world debut ahead of next week when MINI will bring the 2024 Cooper 3-Door and 2024 Countryman at IAA Munich.

Source: BMW Group