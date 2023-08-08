September 2023 will mark an important event in the automotive world as MINI enthusiasts will finally see the new 2024 MINI Countryman. But ahead of that, the MINI marketing team’s captured the refreshed crossover through the Scottish Highlands. The new MINI Countryman is seen in these photos effortlessly navigating the challenging terrains and winding roads of Scotland. The stunning backdrop of Loch Lomond, the largest lake in the United Kingdom, provided the perfect canvas for showcasing the new Countryman.

ICE and EV Variants

For the most part, this MINI Countryman test mule is unsurprising. It shares much of its design with the MINI Aceman Concept and the recently revealed MINI Cooper. Though, it’s clear that the Aceman is the precursor to this Countryman, as the latter shares so much of its design with the former. Even the Countryman’s headlights and wheels are nearly identical to the Aceman’s. The overall design looks more rugged and upright, and certainly larger in size than the outgoing model.

Mechanically related to the BMW X1, the next-gen 2024 MINI Countryman is going to be 4429 millimeters (174.3 inches) long and 1613 mm (63.5 in) tall, with a generous wheelbase of 2670 mm (105.1 in). It is slightly smaller than its platform-sharing BMW sibling, but still a lot bigger than the model it replaces. So expect a lot more interior room in this new Countryman.

When it comes to powertrains, the MINI Countryman (U25) will be offered with a choice of combustion-powered models or all-electric. The latter will have two power outputs: 188 hp (140 kW) for the Countryman E and 268 hp (200 kW) for the Countryman SE ALL4. The “ALL4” suffix tells us the latter will employ AWD courtesy of an electric motor mounted on each axle. Regardless of which output you go for; the vehicle will draw its necessary juice from a 64-kWh battery pack.

As far as range is concerned, the less powerful two-wheel-drive model will be good for 440 kilometers (273 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Go for the more potent configuration and the figure will drop to 420 km (261 miles) between charging cycles. MINI says electric John Cooper Works models are in the works, without specifying when the zero-emission Countryman will receive the JCW treatment.

On the ICE side of the Countryman, we expect to see the familiar BMW four-cylinder engines, including the high-power B48 with 312 horsepower. The very same engine was recently unveiled in the BMW X1 M35i. Of course, each market will set their own product strategy when it comes to the variants offered to customers. What we do know is that the U.S. market will get the ICE Countryman by summer 2024.