There is a new fierce competitor in the segment of high-performance SUVs. The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid brings lots of power to the table to take on the BMW XM and the XM Label Red. Porsche raises the bar with the introduction of the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid SUV that boasts an astounding 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. This powerhouse is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that has been tuned to generate 591 horsepower. However, what truly sets this Cayenne apart is its hybrid system, which has been significantly upgraded.

The electric motor in the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid now contributes a remarkable 174 horsepower, a substantial increase from its predecessor’s 134 horsepower. This immense power translates to blistering performance figures, with a claimed zero-to-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph. Porsche’s commitment to hybrid technology is evident in the substantial improvement in battery capacity. The new Turbo E-Hybrid’s battery capacity has nearly doubled, going from 14.1 kWh to an impressive 25.9 kWh. This enhancement not only provides a longer electric-only range—estimated to be around 30 miles—but also reduces charging times due to the inclusion of an 11.0-kW onboard charger.

BMW XM – Similar Power Output and Electric Range

The BMW XM comes in three flavors, but only two of them in North America. The middle model makes 644-horsepower from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain. This power output outshines even the mighty M5 CS, the previous flagship of BMW’s lineup. However, BMW isn’t stopping there—there’s a more powerful variant, delivering an astounding 739 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain of the BMW XM is equally impressive, with the internal combustion engine contributing 483 horsepower and the electric motor adding an additional 194 horsepower. The collaborative effort results in a harmonious blend of power, with the electric motor contributing its own 206 lb-ft of torque. An additional gear set enhances the torque output to 332 lb-ft.

The 2023 BMW XM showcases impressive acceleration, achieving an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. The inclusion of a 19.2 kWh battery pack grants the XM an electric-only range of approximately 30 miles. The 2024 BMW XM starts at $159,995, while the more luxurious BMW XM Label Red is priced at $185,995 including destination. The base price of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is set at $148,550.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and the BMW XM each bring their own strengths to the table, appealing to the performance-hungry SUV enthusiasts.