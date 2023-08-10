A recent listing on a salvage yard’s auction site has caught our attention: this could be the first-ever BMW XM to be completely totaled. Despite the extensive damage and missing components, this salvage might present an intriguing challenge for those daring enough to take on its restoration. The BMW XM, known for its controversial design and great performance, has just come onto the market, so this might be the first one to meet its end.

The listing of the completely totaled XM says the car has a low mileage, exactly 2,266 miles. Stripped of its front and rear bumpers, driver’s side fender, and even the offside rear wheel, the wreckage shows that the car was not in a simple fencer bender. Was it a high-speed collision? A freak accident? Or perhaps a vehicular experiment gone awry? The answer is likely irrelevant because purchasing a salvage vehicle, particularly one as intricate as the BMW XM, is not for the faint of heart.

The missing components, extensive damage, and potential structural issues suggest a great challenge that only the most skilled and passionate automotive aficionados would dare to undertake. Restoring the XM to its former glory would require not only a keen understanding of mechanical intricacies but it would also be an expensive endeavor.

Economic Viability

While the pre-accident value of the BMW XM is a staggering $157,194.00, potential buyers must carefully consider the economics of restoration. The costs associated with sourcing rare components, addressing structural damage, and ensuring the vehicle meets safety and performance standards can quickly add up. And things are even more complicated with the BMW XM because you have to deal with the issue of the battery pack. The XM is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid M car, combining the 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo with an electric motor and a battery pack.

In non-damaged form, the BMW XM delivers maximum output of 480 kW (653 hp) from a combination of a combustion engine with up to 360 kW (489 hp) and an electric drive system with up to 145 kW (197 hp). Power is sent via an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission, therefore the XM can run from 0 to 60 mph in around 4.1 seconds.

You can see more photos of this salvaged BMW XM at Copart via CarScoops.