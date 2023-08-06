The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA series) witnessed a challenging race at Road America for BMW. The BMW M Team RLL faced setbacks with both of their BMW M Hybrid V8 cars retiring prematurely during the 2-hour and 40-minute-long event. The third-to-last race of the season left the team disappointed, but other competitors enjoyed triumphs and shifts in the standings.

The race took an unfortunate turn for Connor De Phillippi (USA) in the #25 car when he experienced an early collision with the wall, leaving him with no choice but to retire. On the other hand, Philipp Eng (AUT), driving the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, had to park the car after 55 laps due to technical issues. These retirements were a tough blow for the team, hindering their chances for a strong finish at Road America.

Following their retirements, both the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Eng and Augusto Farfus (BRA), and the #25 car, piloted by De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly (GBR), were classified in ninth and tenth positions in the GTP class. As a consequence of the disappointing results, De Phillippi and Yelloly saw their second place in the overall standings slip away, despite a previous victory and three other podium finishes this season.

As the dust settled, Paul Miller Racing emerged as the clear victors in the GTD class, celebrating their fourth season victory and significantly extending their lead in the overall standings. In the GTD class, Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers (both USA) dominated the competition and achieved a commanding victory. Bill Auberlen and Chandler Hull (both USA) secured a respectable sixth position in the #97 BMW M4 GT3 of Turner Motorsport. However, their teammates Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher (both USA) encountered misfortune, running out of fuel in the final lap and finishing twelfth.

Looking ahead, the penultimate GTP race of the season is scheduled to take place on 17th September in Indianapolis (USA). Before that, the GTD class will face off at the VIRginia International Raceway (USA) on 27th August.