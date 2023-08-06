The $750,000 BMW 3.0 CSL Defies Critics and Hits the Road

When the $750,000 BMW 3.0 CSL made its grand debut, it stirred quite a storm on social media. As with any luxury item, criticism followed, with many keyboard warriors voicing their discontent over the extravagant price tag and the limited production of only 50 units. They argued that such an exclusive car would never grace the streets, becoming a mere display piece locked away in a private garage. However, as one might expect, those who can afford the car have a different perspective. For them, driving a BMW 3.0 CSL is as normal as any other luxurious car experience.

The Luxury of Affordability

While the cost of the BMW 3.0 CSL is undoubtedly jaw-dropping, it’s important to recognize that luxury vehicles are designed for a select clientele who can afford them. Just as a Rolls-Royce owner wouldn’t think twice about driving their $30 million coachbuilt Boat Tail, customers of the 3.0 CSL have the means to enjoy their high-end automotive masterpiece. For these privileged individuals, owning and driving an exclusive car like the CSL is simply part of their lifestyle.

A Swiss Plate Surprise

As naysayers predicted the BMW 3.0 CSLs would never grace public roads, a pleasant surprise emerged on social media. A BMW 3.0 CSL with Swiss plates was spotted parked on a bustling European sidewalk, void of any signs of overprotection. No bodyguards, no valet services, just the car, comfortably nestled on the sidewalk, ready to catch the envious gazes of passersby. To understand this phenomenon, it’s essential to delve into the mindset of the luxury car owner.

For them, affording a $750,000 vehicle is a testament to their success, a reward for their hard work and accomplishments. As such, driving this high-end automobile is not a matter of showing off; it’s a manifestation of their achievements and a celebration of their dedication. For these connoisseurs, owning a rare piece like the BMW 3.0 CSL is akin to having a masterpiece displayed in an art gallery – but one that can be driven and experienced.

50 Units Globally

With a limited production of only 50 units, the BMW 3.0 CSL remains an elusive dream for most BMW enthusiasts, particularly in the United States market. The rarity of this exquisite car means that only a fortunate few will ever have the opportunity to lay eyes on one, let alone drive it. In fact, the United States has seen the arrival of only two of these coveted CSLs.

Such scarcity has not dampened the demand for this remarkable vehicle. Reports suggest that the enthusiasm for the BMW 3.0 CSL was overwhelming, with eager buyers vying for a chance to own a piece of automotive history. To handle the fervor, BMW offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain adopted a lottery-style system to allocate these prized automobiles. As expected, the majority of the units found their way into the hands of fortunate German customers.

[Photo by Ludo P.]