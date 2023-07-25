In a recent episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, hosts Horatiu and Nate shared their amazing experience of test driving the highly anticipated 2023 BMW M2, alongside some other iconic M models. In this episode, they compare the new BMW M2 against the F87 M2 CS, the unicorn 1M and the M3 with a rear-wheel drive. Nate talks about driving the cars back-to-back on the track and describing the nuances and subtleties between these fun sportscars. But as always, there has to be a winner, and Nate says that the F87 M2 CS is one of the best sportscars you can buy today, and certainly a future classic for BMW.

Continuing their journey ion South Carolina, Horatiu and Nate also got behind the wheel of the 2024 BMW M3 CS, the latest iteration of the iconic M3 lineup. The M3 CS represents the epitome of performance, taking the already impressive M3 Competition to new heights. Nate shares his thoughts on how the G80 M3 CS feels on the track and why the CS is worth the upgrade over the M3 Competition model.

Beyond their thrilling drives, Horatiu and Nate provided a glimpse into the world of car testing and what goes on behind the scenes. Testing high-performance cars like the M2 and M3 CS involves meticulous planning, attention to detail, and the skill to understand the subtle nuances of each vehicle’s capabilities. Of course, filming the car is equally important so you will learn what it takes to create content.

As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!