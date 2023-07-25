The BMW Welt opened its doors to visitors back in October 2007 and the German luxury brand is preparing to inaugurate a similar brand experience center for the Motorrad division. BMW Motorrad Welt will be based on the grounds of the Berlin-Spandau plant where motorcycles have been manufactured since 1969. The building is much older than that, having been built between 1914 and 1917.

On September 28, 2023, the doors will open to a new area covering approximately 1,000 square meters. Visitors will be able to experience interactive presentations of existing Motorrad products as well as participate in factory tours organized from Monday to Friday. Special exhibitions will be planned from time to time, and there will also be a shop to purchase official accessories and apparel. The newly established facility will include everything from repair workshops to a cinema.

For the grand opening in a little over two months from now, BMW has invited 150 people active in various domains such as culture, sport, press, and even politicians. Brand ambassadors will also be there to celebrate not just the BMW Motorrad Welt but also 100 years of motorcycle production. In 1923, the R32 with its flat-twin boxer engine entered production. Before that, BMW Motorrad had only been an aircraft engine manufacturer.

On September 29, invited guests will attend the BMW Motorrad Customizing Championship finale, a competition based on the R18.

BMW Motorrad Welt will technically open its doors to the general public on Saturday, September 30. Motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to visit any day of the week from 10 AM until 7 PM, except for public holidays when the center is going to be closed.

BMW Motorrad is in great shape as sales grew in the first half of 2023 by 4.9% to 112,871 units. It had the best first quarter (January through March) in history while demand in Q2 (April through June) jumped by 8% to 64,936 units.

Source: BMW Motorrad