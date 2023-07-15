One of the most luxurious cars to attend this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the large-and-in-charge Rolls-Royce Spectre tackled the famous hill climb. We’re still getting used to the idea of a RR without the prestigious V12 as the eerily quiet coupe can only be heard when the tires are screeching. It’s certainly not the ideal vehicle to tackle the narrow course given its sheer size as it stretches at a stately 5453 mm (214.6 in) long and is imposingly wide, at 2080 mm (81.8 in).

The Spectre is surely among the heaviest cars that have signed up for the 30th edition of the festival taking into consideration it tips the scales at a whopping 2,975 kilograms (6,558 pounds). The first production two-door coupe in almost 100 years to have standard 23-inch wheels boasts rear-wheel steering to make it take corners better despite its sheer size and weight. It’s certainly not the nimblest car to attend the event, but not too shabby overall given its heft.

If there’s one car out there that begs for the electric treatment, it’s certainly a Rolls-Royce. The ultra-luxury British brand prides itself on making the most luxurious and comfortable cars out there, and an EV fits perfectly. The battery does more than just provide juice to the dual electric motors as it also doubles as nearly 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds) of sound deadening.

Since its unveiling in October 2022, the Spectre has proved to be a commercial success, despite a starting price that exceeds $400,000. Rolls-Royce has enough orders to keep busy for a long time as the stately electric coupe is sold out until 2025. The first deliveries to customers will take place in the fourth quarter of the year.

Spectre leads RR’s electric ambitions, with the BMW Group brand already announcing it will discontinue the V12 by the end of 2030 when it will become an all-electric automaker.

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed / Facebook