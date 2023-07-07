Arguably, this is undeniably one of the most unique tuning endeavors showcasing a Rolls-Royce. A rapper recently entrusted CarEffex with the audacious project of revamping his Rolls-Royce, resulting in a one-of-a-kind transformation. While modified Cullinans have been seen before, typically featuring more aggressive body kits, CarEffex took it to the next level by entirely eliminating the SUV’s roof from. It’s important to note that this modification doesn’t convert the car into a traditional convertible, making it suitable solely for pristine, sun-filled days.

There were, of course, other changes as well. The legendary Spirit of Ecstasy has undergone a major transformation as it is now adorned with a dazzling array of diamonds. With the sole exception of the figurine’s face, every aspect, from the wings to the base, has been lavishly embellished with icy brilliance. Even the front grille has undergone a striking alteration, featuring a strange combination of white and purple, divided perfectly down the center. Additionally, the rapper has equipped the vehicle with enormous 24-inch wheels, impeccably matching the color scheme in a pristine white color.

Things are different inside though. The interior of the vehicle appears relatively modest, particularly in contrast to its eccentric exterior. The tan leather upholstery features an exclusive touch with the raper’s logo embroidered onto the headrests. Upon opening the trunk, two notable items catch the eye. Firstly, a top-of-the-line stereo system. Secondly, a plaque displaying the inscription “Cullinan Vert Edition.”

From what we know there were no changes made under the hood. The Cullinan has the always spectacular 6.75-liter twin turbocharged V12 making 563 horsepower and 637 lb-ft of peak torque at a very low 1,600 rpm. Power is sent to all-wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox on which you can’t select gears yourself. Instead, the shifting is assisted by GPS-nav system.