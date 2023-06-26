Earlier this year, BMW geared up to launch its “Ultimate Driving Experience” tour across the United States. This unique event presents a golden opportunity for both BMW enthusiasts and customers to immerse themselves in a hands-on driving adventure alongside BMW’s seasoned professional driving instructors. The tour will consist of 26 stops across the country, and attendees will be able to test out a variety of BMW’s newest vehicles.

Next stop: Pittsburgh. (Sign up here). From July 7th to July 9th, 2023, the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience will take place at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The 2023 tour will also showcase BMW’s growing line of electrified cars, including the fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as the updated BMW 330e. Here are the full details:

Autocross : an exciting driving session with professional instructors that highlights BMW performance driving dynamics, advanced technology, and innovative safety features on a challenging closed course. (Ages 18+)

: an exciting driving session with professional instructors that highlights BMW performance driving dynamics, advanced technology, and innovative safety features on a challenging closed course. (Ages 18+) Street Drives : visitors can experience a variety of BMW vehicles during test drives on local roads, in addition the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in select tour stops. (Ages 25+)

: visitors can experience a variety of BMW vehicles during test drives on local roads, in addition the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in select tour stops. (Ages 25+) iX Experience : Take a deep dive into the new and innovative features of the BMW iX. With 516 horsepower and a 0–60 time of 4.6 seconds, the BMW iX offers an exhilarating driving experience with an EPA estimate of up to 324 miles of all-electric range and the latest in-vehicle technology, including 5G connectivity, a sweeping curved display that unites the 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch central control display, and BMW iDrive 8.

: Take a deep dive into the new and innovative features of the BMW iX. With 516 horsepower and a 0–60 time of 4.6 seconds, the BMW iX offers an exhilarating driving experience with an EPA estimate of up to 324 miles of all-electric range and the latest in-vehicle technology, including 5G connectivity, a sweeping curved display that unites the 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch central control display, and BMW iDrive 8. Display Vehicles: Visitors will be treated to a static display of BMW’s latest and greatest product offerings accompanied by vehicle experts: M2, M4 Comp xDrive, i760x, XM, and iX M60

To learn more about the event and to sign up, follow this link.