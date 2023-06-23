The new model year of the G80 M3, G82 M4, and G83 M4 Convertible are finally live on the BMW USA configurator. This mostly rounds out the last of the stragglers from 2023, though there’s no sign of the i5 or new 5 Series quite yet. We expect them to show up a little later this year to coincide with ordering and the start of production. Cutting to the chase, there aren’t many significant changes to the G80 M3 for 2024. But, in case you missed it, the 2024 BMW M4 gets some solid updates moving into the newest model year. New pricing also brings it into previously unknown territory.

G80 M3 Configurator: Once More, With Feeling

Both the manual M3 Sedan and automatic M3 Competition receive little in the way of updates for 2024. They’ve replaced the fuel economy figures with “TBA,” which seems odd since there aren’t any mechanical changes from 2023. Frozen Pure Grey II Metallic appears as an option in the configurator. A small price hike rounds out changes to the 2024 M3. The Driving Assistance Pro Package remains exclusive to cars equipped with an automatic transmission. Other than that, it’s mostly the same stuff from last year. Build your own M3 sedan and let us know what the must-have options are.

G82 M4 Coupe and G83 M4 Convertible Configurator: New – ish

The G82 M4 Coupe and G83 M4 Convertible finally get a curved display you can find elsewhere in the BMW lineup. It’s accompanied by the newest version of iDrive. Other than that, they’re almost completely identical to the 2023 versions they’re replacing. Expect an LCI for the next model year.

A price hike accompanies all three M4 models, bringing the beginning MSRP of a 2024 M4 Competition xDrive Convertible to a resounding $93,300 before destination. Probably not the bargain of the century you were hoping for. But, it does exist in rarified air, with few modern convertibles capable of matching its agility. Build your own M4 Convertible or M4 Coupe and see for yourself how unaffordable it can get. Spoiler alert: the BMW M4 Convertible maxes out at a truly eye-watering and wallet-emptying $127,725.