Porsche Unveils 75th Anniversary Concept Car: The Mission X

Anniversary years tend to be a big deal for automotive manufacturers to reveal interesting concepts or special editions, like what we experienced during BMW M’s 50th birthday. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Porsche and they didn’t want to miss this opportunity to introduce the world to the next chapter of their history: the Porsche “Mission X Concept”.

Mission X Aims to Take Nürburgring Crown With 1:1 Power-to-Weight Ratio

Given the Weissach temple’s long history of producing iconic and legendary cars, it’s no surprise that fans were eager for a new hypercar that could live up to the legacy of the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Hybrid. In this generation, electrification is the driving force. Porsche is aiming to take the Nürburgring crown, and the only way to do that is to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1. This means that the carbon-fiber electric rocket will either be surprisingly light or insanely powerful. Either way, aerodynamics and design will play a major role in the car’s success, as it looks to kick off the next “Holy Trinity” of hypercars.

Porsche Mission X Design Inspired by Le Mans Hypercars

The more closely we look, the more we can appreciate the design inspiration behind the new Porsche hypercar. At first glance, we can identify elements from Le Mans hypercars, such as the cab-forward design, the dramatic front and rear fenders, and the 917-style butterfly doors. One key Porsche element is the four-point LED headlights, which have been featured in almost every model from the past decade.

However, the vertical housing of the headlights resembles those of the Le Mans model 906 in a modern interpretation. Additionally, designers have included a nice design element from classic and modern 911 generations: the two indented parallel lines that travel across the hood of the car. This time, they have extended these lines from the lower front intakes, across the hood and rear “engine bay,” until reaching the gigantic split diffusers. As we have come to expect from recent electric cars, this one has replaced its mirrors with cameras for increased aerodynamic efficiency.

The problem with the Mission X’s design becomes apparent when we see it from the rear three-quarter view. The side and rear elements of the car are so generic that they could belong to any modern hypercar. In fact, if you cover up the rear light bar, you could easily mistake it for a Rimac, McLaren, or Pagani. From a bird’s eye view, the car is even more confusing. The only thing that distinguishes it as a Porsche is the large lettering on the roof. The side panels, surfaces, and air intakes are all unappealing and make us wonder if the production version will be any better.

Mission X Interior Blends Digital and Physical Controls

The interior of the Mission X is the real standout. It is the most driver-focused interior Porsche has ever designed, and it perfectly blends digital elements with physical controls. The yoke steering wheel may not make it into production, but the physical controls and knobs will surely add to the driving experience. Other nice elements in the interior include the iconic startup key to the left of the cockpit, the competition harness seat belts, and the analog stopwatch on the passenger’s display.

Will BMW M Follow Suit With Electric Supercar?

The Mission X is expected to enter production in 2027, the same year that BMW M is expected to release its first truly M electric model. This model is rumored to be an electric variant of the next M3 or iX3 M, built on the Neue Klasse architecture. Both Porsche and BMW M are pushing the limits of their R&D to create electric sports cars that are thrilling to drive, and that challenge the perception that electric cars are soulless.

The next decade will be a transition period, as automakers move away from combustion engines and towards electric power. During this time, we can expect to see some truly remarkable automotive engineering marvels.

[Photos: Porsche AG]