Join us as we take the wheel of the 2023 BMW M2 in New Jersey, shifting our focus from exhilarating mountain roads in Arizona to everyday driving. This comprehensive review explores performance, handling, interior, and exterior design, while drawing comparisons to its larger sibling, the BMW M4. The 2023 BMW M2 is now in its second generation and it has some big shoes to fill. It is still powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 engine but this time it produces 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. This particular model sends the power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. Of course, we will talk quite a bit about the six-speed manual in this video review and we will ever perform the now famous “Throttle House 4th Gear Test.”

As the beloved F87 M2 bids farewell, renowned for its nimble handling and spirited performance, its successor, the G87, had some big shoes to fill. With the final M2 CS leaving a lasting impression, the G87 needed to be exceptional. While it proves to be a commendable model, the question remains: does it truly possess the capability to replace its beloved predecessor while serving as the final tribute to small piston-powered M cars?

We will also compare the G87 2023 BMW M2 with its bigger and more mature brother – the G82 M4. Beneath its surface, the new BMW M2 shares subframes and much of the suspension geometry with its wider sibling, This similarity translates into impressive grip and overall competence. But can the M2 match the M4’s razor-sharp, unwavering front end? Here is a teaser conclusion of this review: “Many BMW enthusiasts prefer the manual, as manuals are rare in this era of sport scars. If it were my choice, though, I might choose the automatic, which felt weird just to type.” Let’s take a look at this video review of the 2023 BMW M2 and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!